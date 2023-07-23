Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Athena Hair to Melody A. Proctor.
Misdemeanors
Joseph Andrew Merchant; outstanding warrant – assault and battery.
Civils
Velocity Investments, LLC v. James Nicholas.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Robi G. Plumlee.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Violet Swift.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Karen Kay Hunt.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Abbygail Cunningham.
Capital One, N.A. v. Margaret S. Copley.
Allied First Bank, SB DBA Servbank v. William Shade, et al – foreclosure.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Felisha Sparks, et al.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Gary E. Brixey.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Allen Steed, et al.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Garrett Ortega.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. James David Alberty.
Fire Runs
July 17
Tahlequah FD: 11:49 p.m,; gas leak; 21797 Coffee Hollow Rd.
July 18
Tahlequah FD: 1:26 a.m.; alarm; 23122 E. Salvation Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 7:38 a.m.; EMS assist; 1700 N. Cedar Ave.
July 19
Lowrey VFD: 12:22 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82A.
