Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Emily Marie McCully to Emily Marie Hall-McCully Revocable Trust.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Garrett Klingensmith.
Robert Stephen Jones to Robert Stephen Jones Living Trust.
Flint Ridge Land Company, LLC to Earl Edward Hill IV.
Joseph B. Davenport to Adam L. Knight.
Lloyd D. Moden Revocable Trust to Manuel R. Soares.
Jonathan Matthew Hatley to Megan M. Surber.
Misdemeanors
Marquita Standingwater - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, no security verification, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Angela M. Walkingstick - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Lacey Layne Bybee - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Small claims
Alboyst Rentals v. Destiny Jarvis - entry and detainer.
Alboyst Rentals v. Machelle Vazquez - entry and detainer.
Alboyst Rentals v. Laura Hernandez - entry and detainer.
Alboyst Rentals v. Marissa Morton - entry and detainer.
Alboyst Rentals v. Angela Glass - entry and detainer.
Alboyst Rentals v. Corey Hooper - entry and detainer.
Alboyst Rentals v. Allyson Guinn - entry and detainer.
Alboyst Rentals v. Jeffery Rayborn - entry and detainer.
Jeff Waldrop v. Lee Wolf - entry and detainer.
Josiah Smith v. Nicolas Estes - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Jennifer Baltazar - small claims.
Emmett W. Thompson v. Wendy Butler - entry and detainer.
Bank of Cherokee County v. Cortney Marie Hunt - small claims.
Bank of Cherokee County v. Robert Hunt - small claims.
Felts Star, LLC v. Eric Osburn - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Jason Whitmire - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Jessy Ellen Hall - small claims.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Leo Buckley - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Chyanne Carpenter - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Summer Horton - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Cheyenne Arenas, M.A., and L.A. v. Rhiannon Lynn Ridge.
Divorces
Stephanie Leigh Alonso v. Hugo Cesar Lopez.
Marriages
Donny Ray Johnson and Deana Marie Koger.
Traffic Report
Damian Ruczynski - operating motor vehicle without valid driver's license and improper signal.
Ty Keith Murray - driving under revocation.
Samantha Adney - expired license plate.
Dennis Ray Johnson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Buck Allen Wood - driving under suspension.
Vanessa Nicole Crittenden - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Rylee McKae Crow - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jeremy Dreadfulwater - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Denise Ilene Davis - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Nicholas Michael Gutierrez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sean Eugene Phillips - no seat belt.
Richard Nelson Harlin Clayton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brianna M. Leebrick - driving under suspension.
Erika Lynn Harvey - no driver's license.
Taylor D. Petree - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zedric Zantrel Louie - failure to register vehicle.
Abel Jimenez - taxes due state.
Christina M. White - expired driver's license.
Mathew Keyten Davis - driving under suspension.
Shanelle L. Anongos - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kelci Delaine Bales - no security verification and taxes due state.
Brayam Calderon - no driver's license and failure to keep in proper lane.
Peter Scott Christopoulos - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Seth Tyler Culver - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Melanie Kay Davis - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Leopoldo Facundo Lopez - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Ethan G. Glover - no seat belt.
Sergio Isaac Gonzalez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Seth Alexander Gordin - no driver's license and affixing improper tag.
Jordan Matthew Green - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles Griggs - speeding 15 mph over.
Rocky Wayne Gritts - driving under suspension.
John Franklin Grogan - no seat belt.
Ashley Kay Stout Hammonds - speeding 15 mph over.
Heather Lea Harris - open container alcohol.
Rick Hodge - no driver's license.
Scottie Lann McKee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Angel Muniz - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Shana M. Hoskins - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Justin Lee Hubbard - driving under suspension.
Anonda Mae James - driving under suspension.
Fire Runs
July 21
Tahlequah FD: 3:49 p.m., electrical hazard, 123 E. Delaware St.
Death Notices
REED, Helen Louise. Funeral, July 23, 10 a.m., Church of Christ in Skiatook. Hart Funeral Home.
ROBBINS, Leola (Scott). Died July 10. Graveside services was July 15 at Molly Fields Cemetery. Hart Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.