Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Phillip M. Butler to Phillip M. Butler.
Andrew L. Pudewa to Pudewa Holdings, LLC.
Pudewa Holdings, LLC to Patrick Martino.
Felonies
Nathan Dean Barnett - threaten to perform act of violence.
Tyler Daniel Russell - knowing receiving or concealing stolen property.
James Michael Osburn - second-degree burglary.
Paula G. Weir - second-degree accessory to burglary.
Sherry Compton - unauthorized use of a vehicle and larceny from the house.
Misdemeanors
Jesse Lee Dorland - threaten to perform act of violence and carrying firearm while under the influence.
Philip Michael Austin - violation of protective order.
Justin Fredrick Sweeten - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures, reckless driving without regard for property, driving under suspension, no seat belt, and operate vehicle with defective equipment.
Price Tanner Smith - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container alcohol.
Patrena Bunch - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Civils
In re v. J.G. Wentworth Organizations, LLC - transfer of structured settlement.
State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. Marcus Swake and Christy Swake - seizure and forfeiture.
Shannon Deshaun Smith v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Haylee Jo Crewse v. The state of Oklahoma, Ex Rel and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
CKP 3, LLC v. Marvin Lewis Markus, Kenneth Joseph Markus, Mark E. Walta, Christopher M. Walta, Carmen M. McAlexander, R&D Lands Inc., and unknown successors - quite title.
CKP 3, LLC v. Pur Investments, Inc., PDR Investment Corporation, and unknown successors - quiet title.
CKP 3, LLC v. Jeanie Reed, Larry Reed, and unknown successors - quiet title.
CKP 3, LLC v. Larry Reed, Jeanie Reed, and unknown successors - quiet title.
CKP 3, LLC v. Tommie J. Kiester and unknown successors - quiet title.
CKP 3, LLC v. Lester B. Hamilton, Betty Hamilton, and unknown successors - quiet title.
Protective Orders
Lisa Miesner v. Michael Dennis Miesner and Teresa Holdridge.
Hilario Camargo v. Nichole Rhodes.
Hilario Camargo v. Joey Rhodes.
Susan G. Sparks v. Jason R. Sparks.
Divorces
Ashley Noel Steele v. Brian Lee Steele.
Marriages
Brady Connor Kelley, 23, Tahlequah, and Abigail Alizabeth Alfred, 22, Pauls Valley.
Traffic Report
Joseph Lee Lipford - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Morgan James Englebright - improper stopping/parking.
Kayla Jean Hurley - inattentive driving resulting in collision, no security verification, and driving under revocation.
Grady Wayne Reimer - speed not reasonable and proper.
Carol Ann Strait - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Braxton Jack Hood - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshua Luke Beck - no security verification.
Dylan Ray Pierce - speeding 22-25 mph over.
Jorge Martin Escobedo - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.
Jet Tran Do - taxes due state.
Rachel Elizabeth Howard - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Matthew Benjamin Shell - speeding 11-14 mph over.
William Seth Garcia - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sarah Angeline Bird - speeding 11-14 mph over and driving under suspension.
Abderrahman Ayad - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wiley Eugene Hicks - speed not reasonable and proper.
Ronnie Dean Henry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thresa Ann Folsum - speeding 15 mph over.
Troy Lynn Blake - speeding 16-20 mph over and operate motor vehicle without valid driver's license.
Sarah Marguerite Wright - no seat belt.
Jeremiah Caldwell Johnson - following too closely.
Brandon Hunter Fletcher - following too closely.
Camden Elliott High - taxes due state.
Miranda Brook Deshazo - driving left of center in marked zone, no seat belt, and driving under suspension.
Gena Lynn Powers - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amanda Denise Deckard - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Thomas James Grabel - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jarrett Lane Mell - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Garrick Kuctis Rowan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Eli Robert Knott - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ronald Coleman Cox - no seat belt.
Robert Wesley Platt - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Ruben Angel Serna - speeding 15 mph over.
Jose P. Davila Padilla - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Estevan Guzman - speeding 15 mph over.
Hayden Ray Nottingham - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Marti Gail Baker - speeding 16-20 mph over, no seat belt, and failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Blake Alexander Lackey - speeding 15 mph over.
Sarah Ashleigh Henderson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dakota Waylon Phifer - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Coleton Darrell Parris - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Doyal Gene Spencer - no seat belt and no security verification.
Nicholes Warren Buckner - no seat belt.
Kaleb Reese Cobb - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Raymond Baine - no seat belt.
Stephanie Nicole Delano - no seat belt.
Brittany Leigh Canard - failure to stop at red light.
Kenneth Allen Groat - no seat belt.
Paula Kay Folsum - no security verification.
Sandra Case - no seat belt.
Marco Castillo Ramos - no driver's license and unsafe lane change.
Fire Runs
July 22
Tahlequah FD: 7:24 p.m., outside fire, 205 N. Elm St.
July 23
Tahlequah FD: 8:16 a.m., outside fire, Highway 10 and Highway 51/62 East.
Death Notices
ROOKS, Mitchell Wayne, 69, Tahlequah, english educator. Died July 16. Memorial service, July 30, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
CAIN, Larry Lee, 74, Tahlequah, laborer. Died July 21. Visitation, July 24, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, July 26, 2 p.m., Elm Tree Baptist Church. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
