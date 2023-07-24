Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Neil Helm to Munchkinland Properties, LLC.
Loyd Coffia to Brandon Lee Isaac.
Dannie R. Martin to Chad Strickler.
Jeff Mullins to Sarah Hix.
Brittany Street to Caitlin R. Thomson.
Colton Jace Paden to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Doug Smith to Jacob D. Keys.
Doug Smith to Jake D. Keys.
Lon Turney to Mike Turney.
Stephen Tuttle to Joshua Dane Johns.
Danny M. Boyle to Kendra Thompson Revocable Trust.
Edward French to Laura Lea Killer.
Byron L. Elliott to Logan Girty.
William P. McCorkle to Mihai Oprea.
Darlene Belden to Akia Properties, LLC.
Civils
State of Oklahoma, et al v. US Currency 984 Dollars – seizure and forfeiture.
Divorces
Ruhandy Tejada v. Dioskaris M. Castillo Bello.
Fire Runs
July 19
Tahlequah FD: 4:18 a.m.; EMS assist; 15926 N. Greenhaw Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 7:34 a.m.; EMS assist; 205 E. Seneca St.
July 21
Lowrey VFD: 8:15 a.m.; emergency medical response; East 606 Road.
July 23
Lowrey VFD: 5:12 p.m.; moto vehicle collision; Highway 82A.
