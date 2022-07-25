Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Evelyn J. Elkins to Jeffrey A. Lundy.
Tommie Badley to Lichlyter Family Trust.
Evan and Leigh Ann Cooper Family Trust to Hadley Aguilar Special Needs Trust.
Allen W. Coldwell to Jacob Coldwell.
Lynn D. Lamons to State of Oklahoma.
James K. Cooper to State of Oklahoma.
Felonies
Xavier Walker - domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm and malicious injury to property.
Riccardo Sava - obtaining controlled drug by fraud.
Jordan Scott Hart - possession of firearm while on supervision by Department of Corrections, carrying firearm while under the influence and assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Erika Lynn Harvey - leaving scene of accident involving damage, operating an motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, and no security verification.
Thomas Kyle Collins - petit larceny.
Civils
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Steven Luna - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Shawn R. Rose - indebtedness.
Chris Boydstun and Doubletap Trust v. In the matter of - removal of information from websites.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office v. In the matter of - judgment.
Theodore Salley v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Marriages
Andre Tyre Gonzales, 22, Tahlequah, and Luisa Estrella Luna, 19, Tahlequah.
Tyler Jesse Farmer Tahlequah, and Holli Renae Girdner, Tahlequah.
Julian Michael Franklin, 37, Tahlequah, and Amanda Don Ballard, 35, Tahlequah.
Wildlife
Matt Head - non-resident fishing without license.
Fire Runs
July 22
Tahlequah FD: 1:33 p.m., MVA, 18165 W. 798 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:34 p.m., MVA, South Coos Thompson Road and 770 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:01 p.m., structure fire, 930 N. Grand Ave.
July 23
Tahlequah FD: 8:17 p.m., electrical hazard, 125 S. Bluff Ave.
Death Notices
JOHNSON, Linda Mae, 66, Hulbert, Midwestern Nursery employee. Died July 20. Funeral services, July 26, 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Swimmer Cemetery.
RUSSELL, Kasey Morgan, 34, Tahlequah, cook. died May 9. Memorial service, July 27, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
