Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sharon Morton to Taylor Nicole Richardson.
Kathy Ann Bergman Trust to Shawn B. Slaton Revocable Living Trust.
Eric Barnes to Thomas Martin.
Carolyn Nally to Robert W. Marsh.
Jackie Dwain Musgrove to Michael A. Hanson.
Lori M. Taylor to Nolb Solutions, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Mark Loren Myers - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Ashley Lanett Johnson - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Riley Loren Bechtol - possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Haylee Crewse - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Small Claims
Hal Gage and Mary Gage v. Jason Andrew Coleman - petition for judgment.
Cody Parker v. Steve Miles Brickey - small claims.
Marriages
Louie Banks Guinn, 25, Tahlequah, and Amanda Louise Toppins, 25, Tahlequah. Jeffrey Daniel Blackwell, 30, Tahlequah, and Rhonda Leeann Unger, 32, Tahlequah.
Jeffery Allen Womack, 36, Tahlequah, and Wyneena Frances Bolin, 33, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Amber Harris -no seat belt.
Aaron Matthew Wildcat - no driver's license.
Shawn Anthony Garland - no seat belt.
Andrew Connor Reeves - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brick Stone Canfield - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Arthur Dell Miles - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anita Christie -no seat belt.
Raven D. Feather - no seat belt.
Tawny L. Elk - no seat belt.
Christopher Ray Ballard - no seat belt.
Kaitlyn Nicole Davis - expired registration.
Drake Kerr - no seat belt.
Felipe Sierra Landaverde - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Jimmy Niles Griner - failure to stop at red light and no seat belt.
Fire Runs
July 24
Tahlequah FD: 9:53 a.m., service call, 1205 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:09 p.m., gas leak, 3382 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:11 p.m., service call, 1111 Turpin Lane.
July 25
Tahlequah FD: 4:53 p.m., transformer fire, 910 Francis Ave.
Death Notices
ROGERS, Maggie Elizabeth "Beth," 85, home daycare. Died July 23. Visiation, July 29, 11 a.m. Service, July 29, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church in Cookson. Interment Cookson-Proctor Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.