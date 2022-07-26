Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James B. Cooper to State of Oklahoma.
K&C Enterprises, LLC to State of Oklahoma.
Laura Beth Cobb to State of Oklahoma.
Robert Hathaway to State of Oklahoma.
Jerry L. Latty to State of Oklahoma.
Jerry L. Davis to State of Oklahoma.
Jimmy R. Griggs to State of Oklahoma.
Gary A. Ryals to State of Oklahoma.
Carl R. Chaves to State of Oklahoma.
Joyce Nell Bean to State of Oklahoma.
Anchor Development, LLC to Kristi Haney.
Keith Culver to Forrest Blackbear.
Felonies
Christopher R. Lyons - burglary, second-degree and possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Monica Lopez-Vivas - child endangerment by driving under the influence, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, and transporting open container.
Amanda Dawn Bell - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Misdemeanors
Marco Antonio Castillo - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Curtis Darnell Alan Braxton - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary A. Simpson - driving under the influence - misdemeanor, and left of center on a curve.
Civils
Glenda Janell Daggett v. In the matter of - removal of information from websites.
Rocket Mortgage, LLC and Quicken Loans Inc. v. Aaron Vincent Weavel, Linda Sue Weavel, John Doe and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Sherry Willis and Stephen Douglas Willis v. Northeastern Health System, W.W. Hastings Hospital, Jack Casas, James Smith, and Neil Agrawal - negligence.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Jimmy D. Blackburn - indebtedness.
Fire Runs
July 24
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:27 p.m., near drowning, River Bridge.
Tahlequah FD: 4 p.m., outside fire, Old River Road and East Downing Street.
July 25
Tahlequah FD: 2:06 a.m., outside fire, Old River Road and South Old Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 3:26 a.m., strange odor, 1206 Crystal Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 6:30 a.m., EMS assist, 505 S. Cherokee Ave.
