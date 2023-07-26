Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Winnikoff, LLC Series P to Stacey Hill.
Brenda Harper to Shelby Breuklander.
Tullis Development, LLC to Troy Huynh.
Justin W. Spirlock to Kristen Wheeler.
Jeremy Hagerman to Robert E. Sheffield.
Justin William Andrew Brooks to Zachary Wilroy.
Tiffany S. Paredes to Christopher Velona.
Matthew McClain to Kendyll Kristen Miller Revocable Living Trust.
Julie Ann McClain Morris to Kendyll Kristen Miller Revocable Living Trust.
Sean M. Crawford to Randy Ellis.
Tami Woods to Danielle D. Gleason.
Wraylee Setzkorn to Michael Garrett Gilchrist.
Felonies
Jane Anne Bailey — possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, public intoxication.
Shannon Sharp — violation of protective order.
Garrett Brady Bocock; outstanding warrant — larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, domestic abuse assault and battery.
Civils
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Rita Carlton.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Bernice Hammer.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Robert Wesley Brizendine.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Boady Johnson, et al — breach of contract.
Terri Dallis v. Billy Earl Dallis.
Divorces
Justin Daniel Keigley v. Tiffany Dawn Keigley.
Melissa R. Goforth v. Kenneth B. Goforth.
Sarah Neel v. Christopher Ellis Neel.
Marriage Licenses
Timothy Ray Davis, Fort Gibson, and Jamie Patricia Hause, Fort Gibson.
Skylar Dean Porche, Tahlequah, and Jaden Anne Farmer, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Samson Sagan Tamijani, Tulsa, and Gariela Andrea Marotta Parima.
Tax Lien
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Hunter French.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Jason McCarty.
Fire Runs
July 19
Tahlequah FD: 4:18 a.m.; EMS assist; 15926 N. Greenhaw Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 7:34 a.m.; EMS assist; 205 E. Seneca St.
July 20
Tahlequah FD: 5:39 a.m.; EMS assist; 201 Sandy Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 4:34 p.m.; vehicle collision; East Downing Street and North Highway 82.
