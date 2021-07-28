Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Stephen Peter James Cossey to John Fitzgerald.
Linda Harper to Robert Harper.
April Dawn Smith to Delfino C. Anrade.
Brenda V. Bouher to Jeffrey S. Bowen.
Bret J. Bouher to Jason Helton.
Amie Page to Christopher L. Armstrong.
Christopher L. Armstrong to Jacob G. Pruitt.
Diane Brill to Timothy Mosteller.
Jackie Jane Cossey to Stephen Peter James Cossey.
Felonies
Weston Kane Klaus - driving while under the influence of alcohol and wrong way on one way road.
Misdemeanors
Mitchell Fuson - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Michael Martin Perez - fail to obey to leave institute of learning.
Coltin James Sparks - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and no seat belt.
Nathan Dean Barnett - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Vivian Jackson - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Bernabe Miranda - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. William Koss - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Terrie Leeanne Morgan - indebtedness.
Jim Hall Auto Sales v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Armstrong Bank v. Daniel P. Morgan, Rebel Lutze McRae, and occupant and souse, if any - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Berry Property Rentals v. Veronica Raley and Gage Greathouse - entry and detainer.
Kenlea Henson v. Port City Body Shop and Greg Stone - small claims.
Protective Orders
Nancy Whorton v. Sarah Jane Busby.
Marriages
Garret Michael Weir, 20, Bunch, and Madilyn Alexis Joice, 20, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
July 26
Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m., outside fire, 4801 Bushyhead Street.
Tahlequah FD: 7:32 p.m., service call, Highway 82 and North Crafton Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:23 p.m., structure fire, 1126 Turpin Lane.
