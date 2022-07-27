Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Blane Short to Blane A. Short.
Bart Frank to Fair House Family Farm, LLC.
Linda M. Brockman to Derek Billhartz.
Joe R. Howard Sr. to Reginald J. Milburn.
Christopher Armstrong to Stephanie Lynn Paine.
Gerald Michael Neumann to James L. Long.
Ben R. Matson to Michael Todd.
Misdemeanors
Derrick Lamond Sanders - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Emmanuel Santana - driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of beer by person under 21.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Kathy Goodnight - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Gregory McBride - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Beulah Halsey - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Delaney Construction - breach of contract.
In the matter of v. Bruce Lehrman - issuance of title.
Sandy Hardy v. Bryce Mayfield - petition for judgment.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. A. Owen Smith III. - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Sierra Smith - entry and detainer.
America's Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. True Amber Farabee.
Divorces
Keisha Marie Fitch v. James Leon Fitch Jr.
Death Notices
MURPHY, Donna Rae, 89, Hulbert, certified nurses aid. Died May 29. Graveside memorial services, July 29, 2:30 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
