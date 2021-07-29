Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darvin L. Whorton to Lee D. Whorton.
Justin Smith to Tiffani M. Foreman.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Madison Kitchens.
Michelle L. Rossler to Martin Ray Hertz.
Alan T. Fruechting to Jennie M. Gates.
Felonies
Calvin Annaise Riggs - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Jeremy William Price - threaten to perform act of violence.
Jakki Powers - embezzlement.
Brandon Dwayne Oliver - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures and inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Civils
Kati Thornton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Greg Ratliff v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Amy Elizabeth Smith v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Linda Stacy - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
July 27
Tahlequah FD: 11:58 a.m., MVC, Crafton Street and North Cedar Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 12:26 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 E. Ross St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:17 p.m., EMS assist, 403 Daisy Drive.
July 28
Tahlequah FD: 2:47 a.m., dumpster fire, 303 S. Bluff Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:49 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Death Notices
HOLMES, Jimmie Joe, 67, truck driver. Died July 21. Visitation, July 27, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, July 28, 11 a.m., Barber Cemetery.
Commented
