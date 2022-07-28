Court Report
Warranty Deeds
George W. Hampton to Daniel Thornhill.
David A. Center to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Felonies
Alfredo Torres-Lopez - burglary - first-degree and assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Desiree Dianne Neill - aggravated driving under the influence, driving under suspension, transporting open container, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Robert Stephen Bowers - possession of marijuana.
Civils
Chris Haws v. Jack Crawford, unknown heirs, Oma Crawford, Earl Crawford, Glenna Crawford, Robert Crawford, and Agnes McGrath - quiet title.
Daniel Clayton Wray v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
America's Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Christopher G. Luethje - petition for judgment.
America's Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Marissa Daniels and Brittany Dawn Park - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Karie Kay Whaler v. Ronald Whaler.
Justin Ford v. Brandi Krisshell Brannon.
Marriages
Seth Hawthorne and Savanna Jo Hale.
Collin Mark Klingensmith, 24, Duncan, and Olivea Michelle Rose Wagner, 22, Broken Arrow.
Traffic Report
Hunter David Jones - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Jordan Bailey Jorgenson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Vena Gail Langford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sharon Jean Little - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tamara Lynn Lyman - driving under revocation.
Nicolas Martinez Calixto - no driver's license.
James Lanz Martinez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Derek L. McCarter - affixing improper license.
Fernando Rubio Iglecias - no driver's license.
David Mitchell Pacheco - driving under revocation and improper turn.
Jeffrey Alan O'Field - no seat belt.
Jacob Samuel Boyd O'Neal - speeding 26-30 mph over and driving left of center in no passing zone.
Robert Hardin Pool - no seat belt.
Donyal A. Hendricks-Chuculate - driving under suspension.
Angel Junior Rojas - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Kyle James Sherley - no seat belt and no security verification.
Trevor Joe Saxon Smith - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Eric Tyrone Virgil - no seat belt.
Julian Alberto Eligio - violation of driver's license restrictions.
Armando L. Sanroman - no child restraint.
Aileen Sherry Hodge - no security verification, speeding 15 mph over, and driving under suspension.
Noah Hudson - no driver's license.
Nicholas Todd Bailey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Taylor Deon Nail - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacky Dean Parker - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kaylee Jae Petersen - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brandi Rashelle Ross - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Whitney Lynn Scott - no security verification.
Charles Nicholas Hall Shaffer - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Aubry L. Strong - no seat belt.
Staton Clark Vandiver - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Austin Mackenzie Wyont - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jaidah Chantel Young - speeding 21-25 mph over, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Kevin Christopher Critean - driving under suspension, speed not reasonable and proper, and no seat belt.
Zane Austin Williams - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
July 26
Tahlequah FD: 8:46 a.m., EMS assist, 503 University Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 2:40 p.m., structure fire, 19279 S. Nalley Road.
July 27
Lowrey FD: 9:39 a.m., standby , E 670 Rd.
Lowrey FD: 8:58 p.m., outside fire, N 495 Rd.
