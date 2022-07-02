Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Karl R. Pryor to State of Oklahoma.
Denise K. Knapp to State of Oklahoma.
Longino Pocheco Lopez to State of Oklahoma.
Mark Jones to Robert Craig.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Bobbie Benally - indebtedness.
Marriages
Jorge Palacios Garcia, 29,Tahlequah, and Deborah Melina Contreras, 44, Tahlequah.
Robert Daniel Jarvis, 49, Springdale, and Jackie Sue Chambers, 47, Stilwell.
Traffic Report
Conner Michael Alden - no seat belt.
Tanner Lee Alley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles Leo Beach - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Craig Edward Begg - no seat belt.
Lisa Annette Blackman - no seat belt.
Joshua Allen Briggs - following too closely.
Robert Wesley Brizendine - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Catherine Cecilia Butts - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gracelyn Carol Cardwell - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Tyler Lee Chaffin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Katherine Alice Clark - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Daniel Cleeny - speeding 1-10 mph over and open container alcohol.
Roy Dalton Cresswell - left of center in no passing zone.
Mitchel Ladd Daniels - driving under suspension.
Joseph Brian Soontay Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Travis Wayne Davis - no seat belt.
Patricia A. Davis-Smith - no seat belt.
Ameena Hussein Dawood - no driver's license and no child restraint.
Gabriel Allen Dawson - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Suzanne Marie Doughty - failure to stop at red light.
Candace Drywater Harp Harlow - no driver's license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Danielle Leah Estes - speeding 15 mph over.
Stephanie Eusebio-Pineda - no seat belt.
Kortney Marie Fields - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lynsey Marie Gass - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Harold Ray Hart - no seat belt.
Charles Buster Hedges - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Donnie Joe Higinbotham - no seat belt.
Mark Wayne Hoss - open container alcohol and no seat belt.
Gary Don Howe - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Misty Dawn Ingram - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Helen Johnson - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Eric Harold Johnston - no seat belt.
Kailey Brooke Kennedy - speeding 15 mph over.
Justin Ray Kirk - no seat belt.
Matthew Guy Langston - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Joshua Mitchell Layman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joel Michael Lindsey - no driver's license, speeding 15 mph over, no security verification, no motorcycle endorsement, and expired registration.
Madison Nicole Long - speed not reasonable and proper.
Rodolfo Macareno-Perez - no seat belt and no security verification.
Fire Runs
June 30
Tahlequah FD: 12:09 p.m., outside fire, 1116 Bean St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:27 p.m., MVA, 1594 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:36 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road.
Death Notices
BALDRIDGE, Mary Ellen, 81, Tahlequah, medication aide. Died June 27. Funeral services, July 5, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Interment to follow at New Home Cemetery.
