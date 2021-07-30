Court Report
Warranty Deeds
George E. Nobles III. to Sooner Cattle and Land, LLC.
Billy Keith Hardison to Keith J. Tackett.
Griego Properties, LLC to Danny Bowen.
Skyler B. Smith to Don Cobler.
Kathy Paynter to Kathy Paynter.
Peggy Ann Rice to Cary D. Odom.
Sarah Lowman to Shannon A. Jankowski.
Justin Waldorf to Hainzinger Investments, Inc.
Connie Jean Bolay to Sidney Bolay.
Joseph A. Hau to Laura Michelle Dobson.
Felonies
Chance Scott Weir - second-degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Skylar Spencer - operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Tomas Hernandez - littering in a scenic stream and non-resident fishing without a license.
Christopher Primm - public intoxication.
Rachel Steele - public intoxication.
Joshua Eddy Kelch - public intoxication.
Jocelyn Bond - public intoxication.
Civils
Tracy Halpain v. Title to semi - issuance of title.
Parker William Griffith v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Rodney Malone v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Miles Oakley Schnitzer v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Arlis Collins v. Cameron White - entry and detainer.
Mike Heist v. Dennis Gourd, Brenton England, and Brandon England - entry and detainer.
Jim Hughes v. Michael Joseph Felvus and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Deanna Cox v. Noah Franklin Cox II.
Maria Salas Castillo v. Cerda Guadalupe.
Marriages
Parker Gray Johnson, 20, Park Hill, and Payton Storm McGowin, 20, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
July 28
Tahlequah FD: 5:08 p.m., MVC, Daisy Drive and Stick Ross Mountain Road.
July 29
Tahlequah FD: 7:54 a.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Avenue.
