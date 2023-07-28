Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry Carter to Shiloh Jackson.
Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County to Matt Arkison.
Albert Shade to Marcie Gilliam.
Ryan Allen Holderby to Brett C. McCormick.
Ridgecreek Properties, LLC to Tommy F. Lewis.
Whitney Jo Gamble to Taylor Russell.
Robert E. Durham to Trent Braden Living Trust.
Civils
Jonathan Matthew Wilhelm v. In Re the Name Change.
Paula Kay Hampton v. Larry R. Roe.
Brooklyn Rascon v. In Re the Name Change.
Carla Martin v. Peggy Herald, et al.
Lisa Tyler v. In Re the Name Change.
Tabatha Truelove v. Madalyn Truelove.
Capital One, N.A. v. Cody Harris.
Synchrony Bank v. William Shade.
James R. Neal v. Thomas Benjamin Baty.
Divorces
Bilal Chaudhry v. Marium Ijaz Rana.
Thomas G. Tinnin v. Donna M. Tinnin.
Jimmie Price v. Vicki Price.
Marriage Licenses
John Frederick Howick, Midland, Texas, and Caroline Maureen Hlady, Midland, Texas.
Wilbaldo Sierra Landaverde, Tahlequah, and Maria D. Martinez Munoz, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 22
Tahlequah FD: 3:54 p.m.; water rescue; 22539 E. 733 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 3:57 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; North Bliss Avenue and East Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:31 p.m.; EMS assist; 681 S. Holloway Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11 p.m.; EMS assist; 681 S. Holloway Ave.
July 23
Tahlequah FD: 6:36 a.m.; smoke investigation; 312 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:46 a.m.; EMS assist; 501 E. Ward St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:33 p.m.; boat rescue; Sparrow Hawk Camp.
Tahlequah FD: 8:59 p.m.; EMS assist; 681 S. Holloway Ave.
July 24
Tahlequah FD: 9:42 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; South College Avenue and West Keetoowah Street.
Tahlequah FD: 1:21 p.m.; service call; 18843 E. Murrell Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 1:47 p.m.; EMS assist; 681 S. Holloway Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:01 p.m.; service call; 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 p.m.; alarm; 1021 S. Campbell Rd.
July 25
Lowrey VFD: 8:04 a.m.; mutual aid given to Illinois River Fire; East 685 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:42 a.m.; EMS assist; 1509 Creekside Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 7:31 p.m.; alarm; 800 S. Maple Ave.
Lowrey VFD: 8:12 p.m.; emergency medical response; East 630 Road.
