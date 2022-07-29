Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Thomas W. Center to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Kevin Justus to Tonya Sweeten.
Jason M. Nichols to Cassandra Carter.
Misdemeanors
Seth Douglas Mohs - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Chadd Lucas Straub - outrage public decency.
Jamie Descher - public intoxication.
Haley M. Shaw - public intoxication.
Joshua Phillip Descher - public intoxication.
Civils
Tyler Chambers v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Deborah J. Glenn and Winston G. Glenn - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Chad Smith v. Lewis Ritchie - small claims.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Steven Smith - tax warrant.
Traffic Report
Jordan Breanna Lynn Clark - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert William Leroy Gibson - no security verification.
Marc William Charles Girdner - no security verification.
Brett Allan Hiseley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Camyrn J. McJunkin - no security verification and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Robert Antonio Romero - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rustin Lynn Stewart - taxes due state, no security verification, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert Lee Weeks - no security verification and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lizeth Portillo - no driver’s license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Logan Barbour - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Christopher Kane Clark - no seat belt and no security verification.
Sambrina Rose Kingery - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kenneth Cole Lehman - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Tyler Jeffrey O’Connell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Edwin Armando Palomares - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ellie Saraye Phillips - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Morgan Noel Merrick Russell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Connie Sue Blood - failure to register.
James Robert Dowling - no seat belt.
Rodrigo Garcia - no seat belt.
Danielle Rene Diver - no seat belt.
Chad Ryan Doublehead - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Maleticia Olvera - no driver’s license.
Edna Lin Kimble - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Rodrigo Garcia - driving under revocation.
Lemuel Joseph Walsh - driving under suspension, speeding 16-20 mph over, no security verification, and expired license plate.
Jorge Moreno - no driver’s license and defective equipment.
Zeke Adley Price - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Roy Lamons - no seat belt.
Laurie Ann Rowell - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shawna Nicole Purdin Hance - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Leonardo Reyes-Parra - no driver’s license.
Jarrod Cole Seifried - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Payton Lucas Smith - following too closely and no seat belt.
Kendra Ann Snow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cody Leon Swift - no seat belt and no security verification.
Marvin Wayne Webster - no seat belt.
Washington Gouge Jr. - operate a motor vehicle with defective or improper equipment.
Darron Scott Hummingbird - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mayra Janet Netro - speeding 15 mph over.
Robert L. Cherry - child under 13 with no personal floatation device.
Thomas K. Dalke - fail to protect child under 13 with personal floatation device.
Shon Strandridge - fail to protect child under 13 with personal floatation device.
Braxton A. Jones - reckless operation of a vessel.
Robert L. Cherry - fail to display proper light on vessel at night.
Joey Carlile Birdtail - driving under suspension.
