Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Thomas W. Center to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.

Kevin Justus to Tonya Sweeten.

Jason M. Nichols to Cassandra Carter.

Misdemeanors

Seth Douglas Mohs - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Chadd Lucas Straub - outrage public decency.

Jamie Descher - public intoxication.

Haley M. Shaw - public intoxication.

Joshua Phillip Descher - public intoxication.

Civils

Tyler Chambers v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.

Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Deborah J. Glenn and Winston G. Glenn - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Chad Smith v. Lewis Ritchie - small claims.

Tax Liens

State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Steven Smith - tax warrant.

Traffic Report

Jordan Breanna Lynn Clark - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Robert William Leroy Gibson - no security verification.

Marc William Charles Girdner - no security verification.

Brett Allan Hiseley - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Camyrn J. McJunkin - no security verification and failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.

Robert Antonio Romero - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Rustin Lynn Stewart - taxes due state, no security verification, and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Robert Lee Weeks - no security verification and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Lizeth Portillo - no driver’s license and speeding 1-10 mph over.

Christopher Logan Barbour - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Christopher Kane Clark - no seat belt and no security verification.

Sambrina Rose Kingery - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Kenneth Cole Lehman - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Tyler Jeffrey O’Connell - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Edwin Armando Palomares - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Ellie Saraye Phillips - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Morgan Noel Merrick Russell - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Connie Sue Blood - failure to register.

James Robert Dowling - no seat belt.

Rodrigo Garcia - no seat belt.

Danielle Rene Diver - no seat belt.

Chad Ryan Doublehead - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Maleticia Olvera - no driver’s license.

Edna Lin Kimble - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Rodrigo Garcia - driving under revocation.

Lemuel Joseph Walsh - driving under suspension, speeding 16-20 mph over, no security verification, and expired license plate.

Jorge Moreno - no driver’s license and defective equipment.

Zeke Adley Price - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Michael Roy Lamons - no seat belt.

Laurie Ann Rowell - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Shawna Nicole Purdin Hance - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Leonardo Reyes-Parra - no driver’s license.

Jarrod Cole Seifried - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Payton Lucas Smith - following too closely and no seat belt.

Kendra Ann Snow - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Cody Leon Swift - no seat belt and no security verification.

Marvin Wayne Webster - no seat belt.

Washington Gouge Jr. - operate a motor vehicle with defective or improper equipment.

Darron Scott Hummingbird - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Mayra Janet Netro - speeding 15 mph over.

Robert L. Cherry - child under 13 with no personal floatation device.

Thomas K. Dalke - fail to protect child under 13 with personal floatation device.

Shon Strandridge - fail to protect child under 13 with personal floatation device.

Braxton A. Jones - reckless operation of a vessel.

Robert L. Cherry - fail to display proper light on vessel at night.

Joey Carlile Birdtail - driving under suspension.

