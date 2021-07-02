Court Report
Warranty Deeds
George E. Nobles, III. to Sooner Cattle & Land, LLC.
Jody Buckholtz to Donald E. Clay.
Clairlou Properties, LLC to Dawn Marie Loftis.
SAS Construction, LLC to Suzanne Lill.
Misdemeanors
Dakota Smallen - possess marijuana, no driver’s license, and speeding 15 mph over.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Marlon Taylor - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. James Brixey - indebtedness.
Kevin Ngoc Heiu Hoang v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Brandon Mitchell v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver’s license appeal.
Cherokee Nation v. Lolitta M. Antoine, heirs, devisees, and trustees, and State of Oklahoma ex rel OK Tax - quiet title.
Anthony Klutts v. title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
James Patrick Collier v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver’s license appeal.
Small Claims
Sammie Maryleene Sparks v. Ryan G. Stolfa - entry and detainer.
Green Valley Mobile Home Park v. Shelby Brown - entry and detainer.
Leslie Ritchie v. Nikki Nunez-Varela - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Levi Richard Ashwood, 28, Tahlequah, and Della Anita Ashwood, 25, Tahlequah.
Michael Hud Shaw, 37, Oklahoma City, and Melissa Louise Roche, 38, Oklahoma City.
Traffic Report
Nathaniel Morgan - no driver’s license, no security verification, and defective equipment.
Jose Xavier - driving under suspension.
Eddie Dilwain Scott - no driver’s license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tiffany Gayle Pritchett - speeding 15 mph over.
Byron Russell Beers - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Carson Nicole Willis - speeding 16-20 mph over and inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Dana Marie King - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mackenzie Fay Philpott - no seat belt.
Joe Hack Witherspoon - no seat belt.
Cory Dean Sides - speed not reasonable and proper.
Clifton Flynn - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Jacob Aaron Barton - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Roger Logan Martin Millican - failure to have wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.
Matthew M. McHenry - failure to have wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.
Rebecca Ann Bullard - expired tag.
Christopher Ray Martin - failure to obey traffic control device.
Moises Zamora Franco - defective equipment.
Bradley Steven Schmidt - no seat belt.
Vianna Marie Hutchinson - driving under suspension.
Ladonna R. Blackbear - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Gary Wayne Neugin - reckless driving and no motorcycle endorsement.
Rees Wade Kidd - reckless driving.
Jennifer Desaray Sellers-Loving - following too closely.
Christian Cale Jacob - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sasha Tianna Sitsler - no seat belt and no security verification.
Kristy La Dawn Muck - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Lisa Adile Castro - speeding 15 mph over.
Brandon Elliott Hale - no seat belt.
Krista Dawn Hale - no seat belt.
Collyn Laine Hiser - reckless driving.
Stephanie Lousie Love - expired driver’s license and no security verification.
Fire Runs
July 1
Tahlequah FD: 8:09 p.m., elevator stuck, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Death Notices
ELEY, Margaret Belinda “Bendy,” 71, Tahlequah, habilitation training specialist. Died July 2. Visitation, July 3, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, July 5, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.