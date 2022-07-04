Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Anthony Alascia to JSAA, LLC.
Evan S. Stubblefield to Luanna Taylor.
Victor Chavez to Arthur L. Sixkiller.
Gary N. Harrington to Clint Gerbitz.
Brie C. Proctor to Steve Odland.
Civils
Ford Motor Credit v. Sammie J. Arnold - indebtedness.
Marriages
Cecil Edward Johnston, 41, Tahlequah, and Meranda Elise Perdue, 31, Hulbert.
Matthew Allen Scaff, 18, Tahlequah, and Kailey Brooke Kennedy, 19, Vian.
Traffic Report
Melissa Marie McCarter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jonathan Eugene McClure - no driver's license and taxes due state.
Shawn D. Neimeyer - taxes due state.
Jimmy Douglas Neugin - no seat belt.
Lacee Nicole Norvell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Duran Camacho Oscar Martin - violation of driver's license restrictions and taxes due state.
Zackary Ian Owens - driving under suspension.
Kyle Lee Ramsey - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Stoney Robison - no seat belt.
Brooke Christian Rogers - no seat belt.
Franklin Dewayne Ross - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Donald Vernon Sellman - driving under suspension.
Mathias Michael Siler - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dayanie Elite Sinor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brenda Sue Sixkiller-Fisher - no seat belt.
Nathanael Jacob Slosson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cody Michael Smith - speeding 15 mph over and no driver's license.
Dwayne L. Solenberg - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Corey Stephens - driving under suspension.
Crystal Dawn Threet - no seat belt.
Shay Lee Todd - violation of license restrictions.
Kenneth Mason Watkins - speeding 16-20 mph over, failure to stop at red light, and no seat belt.
Dakota Leanne Watson-Ashwood - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bryant Alan Wilson - driving under suspension.
Mikala Rae Wright - improper turn.
Fire Runs
June 30
Tahlequah FD: 10:03 p.m., EMS assist, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
July 1
Tahlequah FD: 4:06 a.m., fire alarm, 333 Southridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:24 a.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
