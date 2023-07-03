Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Calvin Sallis to Sylvester Sallis.
Calvin Sallis to Reuben Sallis III.
Jerry Don Hofegartner to Fannie Marie McChesney.
Newel Poteet to David Jones.
Carol M. Livingston to Michael J. Wetzel.
William Blake Harp to Jeffery Sparks Jr.
Charles W. McIntosh to Paige Anderson.
Terrell W. Mitchell to Candice Kay McIntosh.
Pha Lor to Joseph Ronald Giles.
Bob L. Haddox to Bobbie L. Haddox.
Aubry Tackett to State of Oklahoma.
Jam Interests, LLC to April Hemstad.
Lonnie D. Guinn to Judy Y. Comtois.
Louis Atwood Brewer to Daniel Brewer.
Marriage Licenses
Fred Dale West, Locust Grove, and Susana Suizo Stoneburner, Locust Grove.
Justin Bailey Robertson, Tahlequah, and Sierra Renee Amedee, Gentry, Arkansas.
Fire Runs
June 30
Tahlequah FD: 2:17 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 1322 E. Allen Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 8:42 p.m.; outside fire; 1501 Park Hill Rd.
July 1
Tahlequah FD: 10:13 a.m.; electrical fire; 1308 E. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:25 p.m.; child locked in vehicle; 17940 S. Cary Ln.
July 2
Tahlequah FD: 12:49 a.m.; EMS assist; 503 W. Allen Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 1:56 a.m.; outside fire; East Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:12 p.m.; electrical hazard; 903 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:53 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 62 and South 470 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m.; service call; 609 Russell Ave.
Death Notices
WACHOCHE, Ben, 97, Tahlequah, iron worker. Died June 27, 2023. Services was held June 30, 2023 at 10 a.m., Towie Cemetery. Visitation was June 29, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Reed-Culver Chapel Funeral Home.
COLEY, Kenneth Ellis, 69, Bixby, social worker. Died June 29, 2023. Private family services.
