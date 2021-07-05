Court Report
Warranty Deeds
GTL-KLL Family Trust to Dave Wilson.
Jeffery S. Ross to David K. Setzer.
Charles P. Spessard to Kindra Williamson.
David Beckstrom to Hannah K. Labounty.
Wilburt Huber to Angel Winsett.
Misdemeanors
Sally Juliene Tannehill - possess marijuana, speeding 15 mph over, and no seat belt.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Lisa K. Barnes - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Larry Whitmire - indebtedness.
William Todd Isbell v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Christy Springwater v. Cierra Lynn Stokes - small claims.
Littleton Enterprises v. Madison Welch - entry and detainer.
Traffic Report
Jose V. Martinez - driving under suspension.
Magdalena Garcia - speed not reasonable and proper.
Aubry Rose Mouse - failure to stop at red light and driving under suspension.
Rose Ann Moutz - failure to stop at red light.
Eric Nordwall - driving under suspension.
Barry Allen Carson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kimberly Ann Vanbuskirk - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Karen Denisse Vaughn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jalen Marcus Fancher - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brooklynn Sweann Buffington - speeding 21-25 mph over and inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Robin L. Ross - no driver's license and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
July 2
Tahlequah FD: 10:43 a.m., agency assist, South Lee Street.
