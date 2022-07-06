Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert D. Maxwell to Jeff Kettler.
Borislava Fileva Dimova to State of Oklahoma.
Michael D. Turner to State of Oklahoma.
Carroll and Patricia Germany Revocable Trust to State of Oklahoma.
Alejo Sierra Aguilar to State of Oklahoma.
People Inc of Sequoyah County to Sooner Cattle & Land, LLC.
Ralph S. Thomas to Debra Ann Firehammer.
Skyler Lenard to Tristan T. East.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Janet M. Stucky.
Steven M. Wilson to Barbara Goode.
Luthena Faye Morrison to Jose Martinez.
Charles H. Marts to William and Deborah Smoke Revocable Trust.
Charles H. Marts to Michael K. Murphy.
Billy Joe Davis to Billy J. Davis.
Billy Dale Hickman to Austin C. Eastwood.
Douglas B. Hatfield to Atomic Rooster Properties, LLC.
Jay Bowlin to Terry McDaniel.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Bobbie Benally - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Sammie J. Arnold - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Phyllis J. Pape - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Harley Ann Raskey - breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Norton Broussard and Joyce Broussard - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Sheila Mattler - indebtedness.
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union v. Martha A. Green - indebtedness.
PNC Bank v. John Fell, Kira K. Fell, John Doe, Jane Doe, United States of America IRS, and Arvest Bank - foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Unknown successors, if any, Karen A. Lemay-Penry, spouse if any, State of Oklahoma ex real OK Tax, United States of America, Housing and Urban Development, Cherica Lyles, spouse if any, Taelisha Penry, spouse if any, Cameron Lemay, spouse if any, Chris Penry, spouse if any, Credit Bureau Services Association, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Gary Nehf - entry and detainer.
Kathleen Aldridge v. Airik Jones - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Sarah Hall - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Annie Marie Brewer - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Rebecca Ann Sharp - small claims.
Mary Ann Head v. Nalda Nofire - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jamie Lynn Dallis v. William Closs Dallis.
Ronda J. Parrish v. Donald R. Hubbard.
Natosha D. Coulter v. Derrick L. Sanders Sr.
Rayna Madison v. Dontae Madison.
Paternities
Miguel Angel Macias v. Luisa Manuela Santana - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Shane Michael Walker, 26, Welling, and Haley Marie Rose, 32, Welling.
Valerie Nicole Andrews, 41, Tahlequah, and Ashley Nicole Bowers, 42, Tahlequah.
Hayden Gene Tillison-Wagers, 20, Tahlequah, and McKenna Nicole McMurtry, 19, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 1
Lowrey FD: 9:42 a.m., emergency medical response, Highway 82A.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department, 1:30 p.m., traumatic injuries, 749 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:42 p.m., water rescue, Falcon Floats.
Tahlequah FD: 7:44 p.m., MVC, Muskogee Avenue and Shawnee Street.
Tahlequah FD: 8 p.m., standby, Seven Clans Avenue.
July 2
Tahlequah FD: 2:12 p.m., alarm, 676 Country Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 8:47 p.m., alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:15 p.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
July 3
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 12:06 p.m., breathing problems, 732 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:08 p.m., water rescue, North Oakdale Drive and East 732 Road.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 12:14 p.m., traumatic injuries.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 4:42 p.m., drowning, Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 6:37 p.m., outside fire/grill, 730 W. Southlake Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 78:04 p.m., MVA, First Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 9:59 p.m., outside fire, 17915 W. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:14 p.m., outside fire, 1004 E. Diedrick Lane.
July 4
Tahlequah FD: 6:43 a.m., gas leak/odor, North Grand Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:40 p.m., service call, Allen Road and Trimble Avenue.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 8 p.m., unknown problem, 569 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:03 p.m., dumpster fire, 403 Daisy Drive.
July 5
Tahlequah FD: 1:05 a.m., outside fire, Mission Avenue and Lee Street.
