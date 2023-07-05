Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joseph L. Brozovich to Holly Nicole Brozovich.
Marvene J. Leverette to Allen Fuller.
Frank Briscoe to Frank and Mary Ann Briscoe Joint Trust.
Michael L. Nelson to Michael Nelson.
Pamela A. Puckett to Florentine White.
Misdemeanors
James Ronald Green — domestic abuse assault and battery.
Zachariah Ezkiel Goodnight — aggravated driving under the influence, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Ronald Kenneth Rigney — domestic abuse assault and battery.
John C. Barsh — outrage public decency.
Donald Vernon Sellman — violation of protective order.
Stephanie Renee Hoover — domestic abuse assault and battery, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jason Hesley.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Robert Hooker.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Haley Walters.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Felicia M. Davis.
One Main Financial Group LLC v. David Anthony Medialdea.
Stephen Morris v. State of Oklahoma.
Joni Richardson v. Title to Commercial Trailer.
Duaine Passmore v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Edward Bullett, et al v. Title to Boat.
Justin Brands Inc. v. Workincowboy Brand LLC, et al — breach of contract.
Junron Family Trust v. Roberta Turner — foreclosure.
Marriage Licenses
Jesus Medina, Tahlequah, and Kaylee Marie McCarty, Tahlequah.
Brenden Francis Ohanlon Jr., Tahlequah, and Chloe Rose Hilow, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Jimmy Barnett, et al.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. John Dallis.
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Nakoma Romannose.
Fire Runs
July 3
Tahlequah FD: 5:03 p.m.; service call; 3382 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:43 p.m.; alarm; 1200 N. Cedar Ave.
July 4
Tahlequah FD: 4:01 p.m.; structure fire; 13037 W. 834 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:08 p.m.; structure fire; 23155 S. 495 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:55 p.m.; outside fire; 700 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:17 p.m.; outside fire; East Ross Street and South Cedar Avenue.
