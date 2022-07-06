Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jackson & Coldwell Homes, LLC to SNB Properties, LLC.
Medearis Construction, LLC to Zachary Dunham.
Vicki Elaina Ryals to Charlotte Michelle Wood.
Elliott Jon Smith to David and Adele Shackelford Trust.
Jason Lowry to Jason and Amy Lowry Revocable Family Trust.
Civils
One Main Financial Group v. Billy Bradshaw - indebtedness.
Joyce Willis v. Kelly Browder - replevin.
Small Claims
Security Finance of Oklahoma and Credit Continental v. Lydia Miller - petition for judgment.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. John and Jane Doe - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Marshall Maxey - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Monica Diaz - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Rodney Haworth - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Katrina Schmitt v. Anthony Matthew Sharp.
Marriages
Tomas Allen Herrera, 20, Hulbert, and Laynee Shae Pennington, 21, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
July 5
Tahlequah FD: 10:55 a.m., EMS assist/service call, 2010 N. Grand Ave.
Lowrey FD: 12:03 p.m., outside fire, Highway 82A.
Lowrey FD: 2:46 p.m., outside fire, East 620 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:18 p.m., outside fire, West Keetoowah Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:16 p.m., MVA, Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:22 p.m., outside fire, South Muskogee Avenue and Crestwood Drive.
Death Notices
FORD, Richard Dean, 75, Park Hill, attorney. Died June 5. Memorial service, July 8, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
BIRD, Reba, 65, Watts, CNA. Died June 27. Funeral services, July 6, 2 p.m., Illinois River Baptist Church. Burial at Thompson Cemetery.
HOOPER, Twyla Larue, 77, Tahlequah, residential supervisor. Died June 29. Funeral services, July 6, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.
