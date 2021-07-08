Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James Ray Chaffin Jr. Trustee to James Ray Chaffin Jr.
Susan Elizabeth Carmon to Randy Weimer.
Charles W. Bingham to Billie Dan Whitener.
Glenna J. Edwards to Christopher Bailey.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Robert Geronimo Jones - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Clifford Owens - indebtedness.
Christopher Aaron Blish v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Luisa Castillo - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Mary Taylor - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Nickolas R. Terrell - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Lesly Troche Lara - small claims.
Brittney Willis v. Ann Gregory - entry and detainer.
Irene Chavez v. Nicole Gonzalez - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Loyd Dale Bickel, 65, Park Hill, and Trina Lynn Vazquez, 47, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 6
Tahlequah FD: 6:35 p.m., fire alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
