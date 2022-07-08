Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Deborah J. Wade to Mike Shaw.
Manav Investments, LLC to Tahlequah Hotel, LLC.
Remona Duncan to Garry D. McBride.
Burton Lee Chafin to Matthew Edward Sharp.
Theodore Salley Revocable Trust to Faron Davison.
Lelia M. Wolfe to K. Wayne Mitchell.
Felonies
Sherri Dawn Blaylock - DUI-felony, violation of driver's license restrictions, and open container beer.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Theron Sparks - indebtedness.
Mary Denise May v. In re the name change - name change.
Donna Dugger v. Irene Harless and Brady Harless - quiet title.
Arvest Bank v. Kevin Leroy Taulbee - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Zoey Maldonado - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Gwen R. Davidson v. Casey Lee Calcott.
Consvelo Lopez v. Abigael Vargas.
Paternities
Chrissy Raper v. Brandon Keith Baker - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
July 6
Tahlequah FD: 7:33 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:14 p.m., outside fire, South Muskogee Avenue and Willis Road.
July 7
Tahlequah FD: 9:30 a.m., smoke investigation, Water Avenue and Guinn Avenue.
