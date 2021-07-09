Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert L. House to Taylor Choate.
Buck Charles George to Buck Charles George.
Jerome P. Watson to John D. Brunk.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Donna E. Harhart.
Jesse Bias to Karen Ann Young.
Stephanie Lewis to Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity.
David. A. Copeland to Reuben Shilling.
Felonies
James Allen Nesmith - possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Ronald Wayne Jordan - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container alcohol.
Misdemeanors
James Lee Roger - public intoxication.
Richard W. Hicks - public intoxication.
Kylie Alexis Porter - public intoxication.
Jordan Lurry - public intoxication.
Chance S. Wells - public intoxication.
Trenton Deemanuel Lagunas - public intoxication.
Thalia Fey Delahoya - public intoxication and open container alcohol.
Joshua Luke Beck - violation of protective order.
Daniel Jay Proffer - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and driving under suspension.
Christopher L. Williams - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Rory Dawn Underwood - possession of controlled dangerous substance and no driver's license.
Small Claims
Danny L. Walker v. Monica Kaye Thompson - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Brittany Martinez v. Victor Martinez.
Marriages
Joseph William Sloan, 46, Park Hill, and Bernadette Cookson, 47, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
July 7
Tahlequah FD: 5:39 p.m., alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:00 p.m., MVA, 4800 S. Muskogee Ave.
July 8
Tahlequah FD: 6:38 a.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Crafton Street.
