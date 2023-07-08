Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Renita Lynn Griffin to Jeremy Mangrum.
Karen K. Wilkerson to David L. Weber.
Landmark Home Builders LLC. by Jaen D. Wright to Cody Pair.
Peggy B. Cooper to William Blake Harp.
Kate Miller to Shone Couch.
Karl R. Baker to Robert Sanders.
Felonies
Michael Preston Reed — kidnapping, feloniously pointing firearm, plan/attempt/conspire to preform act of violence, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Nicole Dawn Gillinger — child neglect.
Matthew Gene Gillinger — child neglect.
Civils
Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Deborah Brewer.
Brandon Logan v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Marriage Licenses
Estevan Guzman, Bunch, and Larissa Oma Scott, Bunch.
Buddy Leon Rose, Wagoner, and Christine Marie Sawicki, Wagoner.
Fire Runs
July 5
Tahlequah FD: 11:22 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 1701 S. Park Hill Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 2:13 p.m.; fire alarm; 800 Goingsnake St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51 and South 430 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:09 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 3:41 p.m.; outside fire; 22736 Highway 51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.