Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Connie Jean Bolay to Sidney Bolay.
ABC Homes of Oklahoma, LLC to Jennifer Willis.
Michael Main to Rick Hockett.
Civils
In the matter of v. Noriyah Fish - issuance of title.
Arvest Bank v. James E. Beck, Chasity Beck, Cherokee Nation Economic Development, Oklahoma Tax Commission, Arkansas Valley Petroleum, LLC, Cherokee County Treasurer, and Beck Holdings, LLC - foreclosure.
Traffic Report
Matthew Tray Cordell - no seat belt.
Brisceila Eligio - speeding 15 mph over.
Destiny Lee Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Skylar M. Reheard - driving left of center.
Reinhold E. Doerfert - no driver’s license.
Brittney Jo Biles - no driver’s license.
Jenna Leanne Kelley - following too closely.
Alexander Spencer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ricky Lee Johnson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Skyla Lorain McCoy - no seat belt.
Lisa Kay Gann - speeding 15 mph over.
Indy Demetrio Hicks - speeding 15 mph over.
Jeremy Wayne Gass - no child restraint.
Kristien M. Curl - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Wendy Lea Phillips - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Edward Burnett Blanchard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ricky Don Mathers - failure to yield from stop sign.
Tyge Lamar T. Cole - speeding 36 mph or more over.
Mary Martha Taylor - no seat belt.
Christopher R. Shomo - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mitchell A. Selvidge - driving under revocation.
Lane Jackson Matlock - failure to yield from stop sign.
Jorge Martin Escobedo - no driver’s license, speeding 21-25 mph over, and no security verification.
Wacey Linn Burke - no seat belt.
Kayla Dawn Faglie - no seat belt.
Cody Ray Larchey - no seat belt, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Heather Gayle Willis - no seat belt.
Shawna Lynn Rogers - no seat belt.
Jason Matthew Weeks - no seat belt.
Priscilla Francine Mouse - no seat belt.
Daniel Casey Bales - no seat belt.
Chad Allen Adair - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Levi Edward Hammer - no seat belt.
Mindy Rae Wyckoff - driving under suspension.
Tina Cathleen Hillier - no seat belt.
Breanna R. Lessard - no seat belt.
James Cecilio Pacheco - no seat belt.
Marlen Ramirez - no seat belt.
Sara Ann Riggs - no seat belt.
Sally Elizabeth Wilder - no seat belt.
Rachel Lauren Renfro - no seat belt.
Bobby Noel Spradlin - no seat belt.
Thomas Kyle Collins - no seat belt and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Patrick Charles Solomon - no seat belt.
Sandra Denise Lietch - no seat belt.
Jessie Nicole Little - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bora Tiem - failure to wear personal flotation device.
Andrew Aaron Kohler - speeding 15 mph over.
Kadance Renee Haney - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jordan Elizabeth Coffelt - no seat belt. and no child restraint.
Kevin Samuel Walp - no seat belt.
Mildred Nadene Acuff - no seat belt.
Kage D. Stelle - no seat belt.
Cortney Rae Merriman - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Mia Elizabeth Moran - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Kent McGavock - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
July 30
Tahlequah FD: 7:45 a.m., gas odor, Ballentine Road and Muskogee Avenue.
