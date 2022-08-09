Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobbi Jo Scott to Manoochehr Hatami.
Stefani L. Hunt to Markie R. Whitney.
Donna B. Ramsdell to Jared Stark.
Neil Helm to Amanda N. Sievert.
Ruth Ann Huffman to Aaron C. Huffman.
Jon K. Hawkins to Jonnie K. Hawkins.
Catherine A. Whelan to James Lloyd Long.
Jennifer L. Zehnder to Brandi Little.
Nathan D. West to Richard S. Marrs.
Misdemeanors
Kdeem Jaleel Hamilton - possess marijuana, taxes due state, and no seat belt.
Civils
O'Nel Loccident v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Howard Tate v. in the matter of - issuance of title.
William C. Ross v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Cherokee County Nursing Center v. Tammy Hall - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Bryon L. Elliott v. Amy Jo Scott - entry and detainer.
Jeff Waldrop v. Patrick Terry - entry and detainer.
Jeff Waldrop v. Cord Lowery - entry and detainer.
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Kurtis Johnson - small claims.
Quick Cash Finance, LLC v. Robert Lee Weeks - small claims.
Denice Elwell and E-7 Properties v. Randy West and Sarah West - small claims.
Marriages
Clayton Dean Wallace, 19, Tahlequah, and Jayla Michelle Adams, 19, Tahlequah.
Tyrell Kirby Denny, 55, Colcord, and Catherine Pesebre Celestino, 39, Colcord.
Fire Runs
Aug. 5
Tahlequah FD: 10:28 p.m., service call, 14563 Highway 51.
Aug. 6
Tahlequah FD: 7:17 a.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:10 p.m., strange odor, 13074 N. 595 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:20 p.m., EMS assist, 1811 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:40 p.m., washer/dryer smoking, East Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 3:40 p.m., water rescue, War Eagle.
Aug. 7
Tahlequah FD: 2:26 p.m., vehicle fire, Highway 51 and Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 9:52 p.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Aug. 8
Tahlequah FD: 7:16 p.m., electrical hazard, 2070 Riverview Drive.
Aug. 9
Tahlequah FD: 12:50 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:18 a.m., alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
