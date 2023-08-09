Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gary Dan Gore to Homer Tobey.
Joyce Varner to Lavon Lewis.
Alan D. Johnson to David Cross.
Dustin Michael Ward to Roger Lawrence.
DJ Jamal LLC. to Neil Hance.
Moazzam Chaudhry to Chaudhry Family Revocable Trust.
Daniel Shepstone to Hillside Lake Haven LLC.
Jeffrey G. Enkey to Thomas Schafer.
Charlene Raney to Brandon Orr.
Denise Johnson to Maggie Thompson.
Candice Morris to William Blake Harp.
Curtis McKay to William Blake Harp.
Christy Davis to Nathan Watson.
Grandview Ridge Subdivision LLC to Kaleb Smith.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Loancare LLC.
Felonies
Dale Avery Allison; outstanding warrant — cruelty to animals.
Civils
Sheila McelMurry v. Title to Mobile Home.
Capital One, N.A. v. James Kristopher Utley.
CKS Prime Investments LLC v. Valorie Dunkin — breach of contract.
Bruce Lehrman v. Title to Travel Trailer.
Tom Montgomery v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Howard Tate v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
State of Oklahoma v. Jesus Cerda.
Divorces
Brittany Hayes v. Lemonte Hayes Jr.
Marriage Licenses
Gregory Ryan Garrison, Hulbert, and Chrissy Nicole Raper, Hulbert.
Vernon Wesley Williamson, Tahlequah, and Peggy Doreen Townsend.
Fire Runs
Aug. 6
Tahlequah FD: 8:35 p.m.; outside fire; 1501 S. Park Hill Road.
Aug. 7
Tahlequah FD: 12:56 p.m.; hazmat spill; 2100 Airport Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 3:04 p.m.; alarm; 401 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:39 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 5201 E. Downing St.
Aug. 8
Tahlequah FD: 2:50 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Rayne Street and South Muskogee Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.