Court Report

Warranty Deeds

James R. Monroe to Robert S. McDow.

Robert W. Price to Michele D. Fruits.

Beverly Sue Gay to James A. Guthrie.

Gary D. Moody to Marie E. Cameron.

Sandra Gail Roth to Jesse B. Griffin.

Gary D. Finley to Daniel M. Brewer.

Michael Shane Wassom to Jacob Taber Hoffman.

Galia L. Wilson to William Taylor.

Joni C. Hallmark to Logan Pleasant.

Gregory Dress to Gregory Dress.

Misdemeanors

Austin Bell - public intoxication.

Civils

Beverly Doss v. Title to Motor Vehicle - issuance of title.

Protective Orders

Sara Jo Steudeman v. Jeffrey D. Morgarn.

Floyd E. Cooper v. Joseph Denton.

Charles Jackson v. Brenda Smith.

Marriages

Seth Tanner Moles, 21, Fort Gibson, and Anna Elizabeth Clayton, 21, Spring.

Hillary Warren Early, 38, Tahlequah, and Susanne Elizabeth Morris, 32, Tahlequah.

Kyle Anthony Ballard, 19, Tahlequah, and Michelle Lynn Waits, 22, Greeley.

Fire Runs

Aug. 10

Tahlequah FD: 1:42 a.m., structure fire, 520 S. College St.

Tags

Trending Video