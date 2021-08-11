Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James R. Monroe to Robert S. McDow.
Robert W. Price to Michele D. Fruits.
Beverly Sue Gay to James A. Guthrie.
Gary D. Moody to Marie E. Cameron.
Sandra Gail Roth to Jesse B. Griffin.
Gary D. Finley to Daniel M. Brewer.
Michael Shane Wassom to Jacob Taber Hoffman.
Galia L. Wilson to William Taylor.
Joni C. Hallmark to Logan Pleasant.
Gregory Dress to Gregory Dress.
Misdemeanors
Austin Bell - public intoxication.
Civils
Beverly Doss v. Title to Motor Vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Sara Jo Steudeman v. Jeffrey D. Morgarn.
Floyd E. Cooper v. Joseph Denton.
Charles Jackson v. Brenda Smith.
Marriages
Seth Tanner Moles, 21, Fort Gibson, and Anna Elizabeth Clayton, 21, Spring.
Hillary Warren Early, 38, Tahlequah, and Susanne Elizabeth Morris, 32, Tahlequah.
Kyle Anthony Ballard, 19, Tahlequah, and Michelle Lynn Waits, 22, Greeley.
Fire Runs
Aug. 10
Tahlequah FD: 1:42 a.m., structure fire, 520 S. College St.
