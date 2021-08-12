Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Felix Johnson to Jade Lynn Fine.

Austin L. Brumley to Linda K. Jackson-White.

Jimmy Ray Sams to John Fitzgerald.

Civils

Dutchman's Mobile Home Park v. Kimberly Woods - issuance of title.

Amy McGirk v. In re the name change - name change.

Manuela L. Santana v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

First State Bank Tahlequah v. Estate of James T. Sego - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Jerry S. Moore v. All other occupants of 540 S. Mission and Lillian Walker - entry and detainer.

Marriages

Nicholas Kole Edwards, 23, Tahlequah, and Katheryn Riley Mcinnis, 22, Tulsa.

Fire Runs

Aug. 10

Tahlequah FD: 12:48 p.m., grass fire, Park Hill Road and Highway 82.

Death Notices

KEDDIE, Ronald Michael, 77, electrician. Died July 31. Graveside memorial service, Aug. 14, 1 p.m., Hulbert I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

