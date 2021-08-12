Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Felix Johnson to Jade Lynn Fine.
Austin L. Brumley to Linda K. Jackson-White.
Jimmy Ray Sams to John Fitzgerald.
Civils
Dutchman's Mobile Home Park v. Kimberly Woods - issuance of title.
Amy McGirk v. In re the name change - name change.
Manuela L. Santana v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
First State Bank Tahlequah v. Estate of James T. Sego - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Jerry S. Moore v. All other occupants of 540 S. Mission and Lillian Walker - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Nicholas Kole Edwards, 23, Tahlequah, and Katheryn Riley Mcinnis, 22, Tulsa.
Fire Runs
Aug. 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:48 p.m., grass fire, Park Hill Road and Highway 82.
Death Notices
KEDDIE, Ronald Michael, 77, electrician. Died July 31. Graveside memorial service, Aug. 14, 1 p.m., Hulbert I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
