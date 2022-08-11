Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Peter Ziemba to Leroy Boen.
Phillip R. Lemons to Anthony Craig Riggs.
Newel Poteet to Delfino C. Andrade.
Nova Elizabeth Childers to Three Birds Investment Bubble, LLC.
Marcus T. Enlow to RMW Rentals, LLC.
D&R Tahlequah, LLC to Jeff Mullins.
Frank Rogers to O.H., LLC.
Misdemeanors
Jeremy R. Stephens - negligent homicide - motor vehicle.
Dalton Kyle Shaw - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance and failure to display current license plate.
Tiffany Fortner - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, use drug paraphernalia, and no driver's license.
Morgan N. Batman - public intoxication.
Derek A. Coleman - public intoxication.
Cody J. Weygandt - public intoxication.
Emily J. Medina - public intoxication.
Timothy A. Pasch - public intoxication.
Ryan Reuting - violation of OSRC rules.
Civils
State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation v. Hang the Rock, LLC - condemnation.
State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation v. Mesha Sanchez and ET AL. - condemnation.
Carson Community Bank v. James Kristopher Utley - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Valerie Juarez Garza - small claims.
Zong Vang v. Kemp Stone - small claims.
Jolene Newton v. Evan Davis and Tatum Haberman - entry and detainer.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. David Glenn Medlock - tax warrant.
