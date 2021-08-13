Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bill L. Loftin to Tahlequah Hospital Foundation, Inc.

Arkstrone Real Estate Fund, LLC to E&P, LLC.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Natasha Sanders - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Sun Loan Company v. Crystal Chuculate - petition for judgment.

Divorces

Amber Swallows v. Cody Swallows.

Fire Runs

Aug. 12

Tahlequah FD: 6:59 a.m., EMS assist, 326 S. West Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 10:26 a.m., fire alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 11:34 a.m., fire alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.

