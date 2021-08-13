Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bill L. Loftin to Tahlequah Hospital Foundation, Inc.
Arkstrone Real Estate Fund, LLC to E&P, LLC.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Natasha Sanders - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Crystal Chuculate - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Amber Swallows v. Cody Swallows.
Fire Runs
Aug. 12
Tahlequah FD: 6:59 a.m., EMS assist, 326 S. West Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:26 a.m., fire alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:34 a.m., fire alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.