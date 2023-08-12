Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma... Southwestern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma... Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma... Eastern Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma... Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1238 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Claremore to 5 miles northeast of Inola to Porter, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations in or near the path include... Claremore... Tahlequah... Wagoner... Pryor... Pryor Creek... Chouteau... Inola... Locust Grove... Salina... Okay... Hulbert... Porter... Spavinaw... Oaks... Tullahassee... Hoot Owl... Peggs... Rose... Leach... Scraper... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 246 and 262. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH