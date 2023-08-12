Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Terry Dudley to Jason Fox.
Neil Helm to Molly Helm.
Brianne Barron to Mark A. Capps.
JES Properties, LLC to Tanesha Loyd.
Kimberly Harris to Sherri Copeland.
Betty Sue Stevenson to Betty Sue Stevenson.
Roger W. West to David Earl Johnson.
Tommy D. Harkreader to Brad Borror.
Floyd Dale Ross to Bradley Kenyon.
Felonies
Brian Glen Findley — possession of a firearm after felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension, operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Jeremiah Eric Cottrell — kidnapping, domestic abuse assault and battery, obstructing an officer.
Erik Alexis Rosales-Leon — malicious injury to property.
Civils
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Jesse J. Dorsch.
Sarah Swanson v. Title to Camper.
Christian Paris v. Justin Cockerhan, et al.
Discover Bank v. Leland Carriger Jr.
Discover Bank v. Laramie L. Calcote.
Discover Bank v. Lacy Graalfs.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Tina Marie Gardner — breach of contract.
Mark French v. Title to Mobile Home.
Van Lee Peebles v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Capital One, N.A. v. Ramona Alene Daniel.
Truity Federal Credit Union v. Gary Liles, et al.
Divorces
Ashley Easley v. Benjamin Easley.
Marriage Licenses
Scotty Dewayne Thompson, Tahlequah, and Janna Lynn Horn, Tahlequah.
Nicholas Kade Romine, Muskogee, and Jordan Ryan Clayborn, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 9
Tahlequah FD: 9:09 p.m.; vehicle fire; 3277 Cypress Lane.
Aug. 10
Tahlequah FD: 8:44 a.m.; EMS assist; 1297 Wt. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:57 a.m.; outside fire; 3280 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:16 p.m.; fuel spill; 2301 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:05 p.m.; service call; Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 10:22 p.m.; EMS assist; 728 Lewis Ave.
