Court Report
Warranty Deeds
B.K. Cudd III Living Trust to Sunsnap, LLC.
Chicken Creek Development, LLC to Jon Allen.
Calvin L. Taylor to Mitchell Lee Sisco.
Charles D. Anderson to William B. Hope.
Felonies
Tonya Denise-Marie Townshend - arson, second-degree and arson, third-degree.
Misdemeanors
Richard Louis Harrington - threaten to perform act of violence.
Travis Lynn Weaver - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Colton Edwards - public intoxication.
Barry D. Latschar III - public intoxication.
Kam Renee Hendrickson - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Alexander Chism - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Tammy L. Woods - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Cassandra Kay Diver and Daniel James Diver - indebtedness.
H&G Paving Contractors Inc. v. Oklahoma Department of Transportation - bid protest.
Small Claims
Scott Wright v. Jim Rose and Patricia Rose - entry and detainer.
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Cameron Karl Williamson - entry and detainer.
Ronald Hendrix v. Marylin Parish - entry and detainer.
Ronald Hendrix v. Stephanie Snyder and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Joshua Glenn Fowler, 29, Tahlequah, and Paige Larane Girty, 22, Park Hill.
Eli Robert Knott, 25, Tahlequah, and Kagen Mary Dawn Guthrie, 21, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Kimberly Ann Mitchell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brian Dean Cooper - no seat belt.
Carrie Renee Cooper - no seat belt.
Joel Christian Anderson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Caleb Isaiah Simmons - no seat belt.
Drake Pharach Ross-Kettle - no seat belt.
Brett James Robbins - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Rickey Allen Dye - taxes due state.
Carrie Lynne Davis - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Thomas Benjamin Newman - expired registration.
Kimisha Souix Wilson - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Jose Epitacio De La Cruz - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lane Richard Gordon - no seat belt.
Curtis A. Tyner - no seat belt.
Daniel Bennett Linville - no seat belt.
Devon Wayne Robison - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Ryan Derek Reed- no seat belt.
Forrest Ray Miller - no seat belt.
Cassidy Briann Reed - no seat belt.
Brandon Leslie McGee - no seat belt.
Hairo Alain Contreras - driving under revocation and speeding 15 mph over.
Mason Glen McGilberry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nathan H. Fajardo - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kelby Ross Lenard - no seat belt.
Jessica Elizabeth Simons - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Miguel Barcena Zea - no driver's license and operating a motor vehicle with defective lights other than headlights.
Colton Wayne Siler - no seat belt.
Jason Paul Kessler - no seat belt.
Cristian Dayne Mullin - no seat belt.
Maya Neshae Dabney - no driver's license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jesse Lee McQueen - no seat belt.
Chelcey Reed White - driving under suspension.
Kaitlyn Rena Mendoza - inattentive driving resulting in collusion, no security verification, and no driver's license.
Derek Allen Clell Horney - speeding 26-30 mph over and driving under suspension.
Jeffery Dalton Dunn - no seat belt.
Corgan Dalton Guthary - no seat belt.
Kerri Rae Poole - no seat belt.
James Alan Stilwell - no security verification and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Monica Dawn Eubanks - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Liliana Gabriel Saldivar - no seat belt.
Michell Lee Eldo Sanstra - no seat belt and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Eric Franklyn Poslick - taxes due state.
James Matthew Loy - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Ashley Cartwright - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Tyrel Drain - no seat belt.
Elizabeth G. Fisher - no seat belt.
Brittany F. Harless - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Edith Petterson - no driver's license.
Brayden Layne Carroll - speeding 1-10 mph over and violation of driver's license restrictions.
Destiny Kathryn Hamby - driving under revocation and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Bruce Collins - no seat belt.
Joseph Wayne Sparks - no seat belt.
Leonel Torres - no driver's license.
Alexa Renee Noya - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Erica Marie Metcalf - speeding 21-25 mphover.
Angela Dawn Briggs - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Katlyn Leann Davis - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dakota Leanne Watson-Ashwood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jared Lyle Duvall - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kaisey Renee Wallace - failure to yield from stop sign.
Taylor Rashaun Henry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cherokee Rose Leppke - speed not reasonable or proper.
Dionicia Rose Put - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Scott Patenaude - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bradley Shawn Cheater - no seat belt.
Michael Dale Paden - speeding 15 mph over.
David Philip Musgrove - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Keli Danielle Cooper - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Gregory Len Corday - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Miranda Elizabeth Yarrington - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Nicolette Madison Loftis - speeding 26-20 mph over.
Death Notices
BLACKFOX, Louella, 70, Tahlequah, distribution for Simmons. Died Aug. 5. Visitation, Aug. 15, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Aug. 16, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Bill Batt Cemetery.
HAIR, Arthur Gene Sr., 62, Shawnee, Army retiree. Died Aug. 8. Visitation, Aug. 16, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Aug. 17, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Swimmer Cemetery.
