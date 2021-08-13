Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Linda Lucille Hebb to James Coleman.
Grant O. Alexander to Slade Christian Cochrane.
Tinsley Properties and Investments, Inc. to Ryan Edward Tinsley.
Jack F. Hale to Rick Gwinn.
Sarah Dawn Pierce to Jonathan Ross Pierce.
Kimberly Lengerich to Theodore Dunlap.
Charley Carroll to Sunsnap, LLC.
Jane E. Beason to Sunsnap, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Rachel Fish - public intoxication.
Jax T. Robison - public intoxication.
William C. Atwell - public intoxication.
Cord Alan Leon Lowrey - use drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Saul Antonio Torrento - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Ashlin Stilwell - indebtedness.
T.D. Bank v. Lisa Gillman - indebtedness.
Small Claims
B.C. Properties OK, LLC v. Marcella Lowry - entry and detainer.
Robert Jeff Waldrop v. James Conrad and Lisa Conrad - entry and detainer.
Treece Lee Johnston v. Danielle Rose Hinds - replevin.
Willa Sabala v. Kristie Dorr - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Mariah Bryan Whitekiller v. Billy Joe Whitekiller Jr.
Codey Lynn Patton v. Deena Marie Patton.
Payton Lindsey Guinn v. Thomas Dakota Guinn.
Caleb Andrew Caffey, 19, Cookson, and Summer Elizabeth McGowin, 18, Cookson.
Traffic Report
Mary Clarette Rhodes - speeding 15 mph over.
Alejandro Alvarez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stephanie Rene’ Fine - speeding 15 mph over.
Rex Arin Loganbill - speeding 15 mph over.
Gage Gahr - speed not reasonable and proper and no driver’s license.
Cheyenne Marie Dallis - failure to stop at stop sign.
Dee Ann Osman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael David Conrad - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kyle James Ozaeta - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Lynn Hughey - failure to yield from stop sign.
Devyn Mark Scott - speeding 15 mph over.
Mariela Cervantez - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
Shelbie Marie Hulbutta - open container alcohol.
Michael Lorenzo Gordon - open container alcohol.
Aliana Russanda Barnoski - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Ashton Faye Burgess - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Alexys Jennifer-Lynn Cartwright - failure to yield at yield sign.
Thaddeus Gerard Long - no driver’s license.
Dillon Blake Elrod - no seat belt.
Carla Renee Hayes - no seat belt.
Bradyn Jon Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Vincente Espinosa-Romero - no driver’s license.
Paris Pierce - driving left of center in marked zone.
Buck Lee Nofire - following too closely.
Flint Evan Christie - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Megan Elizabeth Dinnel - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Randal Mcanally - no seat belt.
Cheyenne Pauline Crow - driving under suspension.
Larry Davis - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver’s license.
Zachary Lee Neale - no seat belt.
Juan Manuel Salazar - no driver’s license.
Fire Runs
Aug. 12
Tahlequah FD: 1:57 p.m., CO2 alarm, 105 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:42 p.m., service call, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Aug. 13
Tahlequah FD: 4:48 a.m., 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
Death Notices
THOMPSON, Becky Ruth, 76, director of Christian Ministries. Died Aug. 5. Visitation, Aug. 12, 12 p.m., - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Aug. 13, 11 a.m., Tulsa Indian United Methodist Church. Interment at Swimmer Cemetery.
