Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brenda K. Spears to Jack L. and Brenda K. Spears Revocable Living Trust.
David L. Griesert to David L. Griesert.
Cheryl Denise Powers to Billy D. Gibson.
Cheryl Denise Powers to Derek Gibson.
KCYA, LLC to Rex Stuart Houser.
Kang Ying Chen to Anton Developments, LLC.
James Williams to Christina Carroll.
Felonies
Patrick Sherer – indecent exposure, public intoxication.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Tim Carlton.
Christian R. Bryant v. State of Oklahoma.
Citizens Bank N.A. v. Wakee Lor, et al – foreclosure.
Marriage Licenses
Frank Timothy Dixon, Mesquite, Texas, and Katherine Renee Dixon, Mesquite, Texas.
Fire Runs
Aug. 11
Tahlequah FD: 11:24 a.m.; fuel spill; 836 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: noon; service call; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:44 p.m.; alarm; 15563 N. 495 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 6:33 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51 and Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 10:33 p.m.; structure fire; 16912 W. Cherokee St.
Aug. 12
Tahlequah FD: 6:16 a.m.; structure fire; 16944 W. Cherokee St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:31 p.m.; rekindle/structure fire; 16944 W. Cherokee St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:08 p.m.; EMS assist; 103 Sequoyah St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:06 p.m.; lift assist; 103 Sequoyah St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:40 p.m.; vehicle fire; North Grand Avenue and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 10:59 p.m.; lift assist; Gary Street.
Tahlequah FD: 11:18 p.m.; fire alarm; 610 Lewis Ave.
Aug. 13
Tahlequah FD: 6:22 p.m.; service call; Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:25 p.m.; EMS assist; 1319 Alice Davis Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 7:24 p.m.; EMS assist; Highway 51 and Allen Road.
Death Notices
WASHINGTON, Leon, 70, diesel mechanic, Cookson. Died Aug. 9, 2023. Acknowledgements of condolences and service information can be found at www.tahlequahfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.