Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ana c. Abeldano to Amy Campbell.
Paul D. Davidson to Janice A. Lungstrum.
William Wesley Mathews to Stephen D. Zimmerman.
Raymond Lee Bill to Randall Lee Bill.
Spencer D. Johnson to Jill Taylor.
Bailey Golden to James Collins.
Etta M. Harper to Alyssa Michelle Kroeger.
Douglas Brian Hopper to Roger Tabor.
Felonies
Glen Loyd Hall - child endangerment by driving under the influence and driving under the influence.
Jonathan Willard Lamb - driving under the influence, taxes due state, no security verification, no seat belt, and driving left of center in marked zone.
Misdemeanors
Jenna Fazendin - driving under the influence under 21, transporting open container, and no seat belt.
Brian Lee Burdette - furnish alcohol to a person under 21 years of age and public intoxication.
Joshua William Shriver - public intoxication.
Ricky Aguilar - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Richard John Snyder - small claims.
Janice Rucker v. Kyle Forrest - entry and detainer.
Vechil Eller v. Crystal Hooper - replevin.
Marriages
Dustan Allen Vanderpool, 33, Webbers Falls, and Hannah Kay Labounty, 31, Webbers Falls.
Traffic Report
Natalie Marie Curtis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Gene Anderson - no seat belt.
Michael David Rodriguez - no seat belt.
Melissa Jane Bolles - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tracy Nicole Radick - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kendra Dawn Lizama - no seat belt.
Mark Allen Adney - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joel M. Eusebio-Pineda - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Macy M. Martinez-Pllana - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chad Ryan Hensley - improper overtake on right.
Lee Darvin Whorton - driving left of center in marked zone.
Hunter C. Baker - open container alcohol and no seat belt.
Sherman E. Collins - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Brian Lee Burdette - open container alcohol.
ReginaK. Cruze - speed not reasonable and proper.
Jerry R. Cockrum - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Tracy Rufus Richerson - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jessica B. Sellers - speed not reasonable and proper.
Mathew R. Jackson - taxes due state.
Jacob Alan Hartman - littering from a motor vehicle.
Fred V. Monachello - failure to require passenger under 13 to wear personal floatation device.
Clifford A. Ritchie - no seat belt.
Evelyn Mouse - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas Tully- no seat belt.
Beige Raye Roberson - speeding 15 mph over.
Tara Brooke Vest - no seat belt.
Billie J. Fain - no seat belt.
Marion Clark Rogers - no seat belt.
Vincent Vernoy Combs - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
Heaven Kay Scott - speeding 15 mph over.
Austin Bradley Hodges - speeding 15 mph over.
James Edward Elkins - no seat belt.
Calvin Wayne Ullrich - no sat belt.
Terry Don Wilson - no seat belt.
Colin Ray Tidwell - speeding 15 mph over.
Brian Patrick Gregory - no security verification, no seat belt, driving under suspension, and taxes due state.
James Adam Webster - no seat belt.
Baylie Dawn Brown - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stefanie Maxwell Friend - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Whitney Chantay Baker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Zachary Miles Hill - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Linzi Jae Wollard - speeding 15 mph over.
Braden A. Eastham - speed not reasonable and proper.
Thomas Z. Thomson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shana A. Nicole Dry - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Misti Michelle Ballew - no security verification.
Patricia Rice - no seat belt.
Lillian Nicle Massingill - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Courtney Paige Spears - no seat belt.
Austin May - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Chisum - driving under suspension.
Seth Tyler Blossom - speeding 15 mph over.
Fire Runs
Aug. 11
Tahlequah FD: 3:03 p.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and Highway 51 Spur.
Tahlequah FD: 8:47 p.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and College Avenue.
Aug. 12
Tahlequah FD: 11:30 p.m., alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Aug. 13
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 a.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:44 p.m., EMS assist, 1286 W. Fourth St.
Illinois River AVFD: 6:22 p.m., falls, East 690 Road and Highway 10.
Illinois River AVFD: 6:38 p.m., hemorrhage/lacerations.
Aug. 14
Tahlequah FD: 6:55 a.m. alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:12 a.m., electrical hazard, 982 Bean St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.