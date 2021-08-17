Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sherri Johnson to Briggs One, LLC.
Jerry L. Catron to Deborah Ann Knight.
T.L. Rozzell to Isaac Koehn.
Kyle Ray Eller to Josiah Smith.
Terri Hansell to Peter and Terri Hansell Living Trust.
Mary R. Cummins to Dustin M. Ward.
Eller Motel Management, Inc. to James Cody Bartmess.
Felonies
Jeremy Wayne Bishop - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.
Misdemeanors
Stacey Anne Barnett - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.
Jose L. Espinoza-Guereca - driving while under the influence of alcohol, public intoxication, and no driver's license.
Christopher James Colbey - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Tayler Nicole Berry - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jacob Lee Neugin - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Lori Dandridge and Lloyd Saunders - indebtedness.
Richard W. Townsend v. Marian G. Webb and Billy Webb - quiet title.
Small Claims
Mary Gage and Hal Gage v. Richard Daniells, Deborah Daniells, and all other occupants - entry and detainer.
Tori Mast v. John Lyons and Kelsy Lyons - entry and detainer.
Douglas Burke Hatfield and Desirae Hatfield v. Suzanne Beaver - entry and detainer.
Sally Durant v. Billy Joe Johnson - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Devin R. Gordon v. Salena Gail Gordon.
Teddy G. Parris v. Kimberly B. Parris.
Fire Runs
Aug. 13
Tahlequah FD: 3:20 p.m., lift assist, 17810 W. Murrell Road.
Aug. 14
Tahlequah FD: 1:20 a.m., smoke investigation, 1702 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:34 a.m., structure fire, East 795 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:02 a.m., MVA, Highway 82 and West. Jones Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:49 p.m., outside fire, 16309 N. Nadine Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 8:11 p.m., outside fire, 309 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:14 p.m., fire alarm, 1021 Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:34 p.m., structure fire, 1401 N. Grand Ave.
Death Notices
POWHATAN, Dan, 86, Park Hill, air traffic controller. Died Aug. 13. Services are pending.
PEARSON, Juanita Elaine, 73, Tahlequah, registered nurse. Died Aug. 13. No services planned.
MAST, Sheryl L. 76, Peggs, homemaker. Died Aug. 13. Services are pending.
LEWIS, Luke Wayne, 18, Broken Arrow. Died Aug. 9. Visitation, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
