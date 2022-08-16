Court Report

Felonies

Jacob A. Ward - possession of firearm after felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Dakota Hubbard - unauthorized use of a vehicle and violation of driver's license restrictions.

Misdemeanors

Obeth Hernandez-Diaz - public intoxication.

Gary W. Hiner - public intoxication.

Michael Paul King II - resisting an officer and public intoxication.

Shane Leon Wilson - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Cory Laine McCully - domestic abuse - assault and battery and resisting an officer.

Tiffany Shipman - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.

Mark Jeffery Parrish - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Shambri Nicole Thomas - outrage public decency.

Achaia A. Jones - resisting an officer, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, and public intoxication.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Peggy Seth - indebtedness.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Carl Dallis - indebtedness.

John Alan McManus v. In re the name change - name change.

Jason Parris v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Jerry Don Hofegartner and Tracy Lane Hofegartner v. Fannie Marie McChesney - declaratory judgment.

Kristina Bauer v. Northeastern Health System - medical negligence.

Small Claims

Sun Loan Company v. Sheridan Clark - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Darrah Danielle Killian - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Thomas Harjo - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Kaycee Nikkole Fourkiller - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Oscar Maldonado - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. John Rogers Brewer - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Ashlyne Morris - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Heather Nicole Smith - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Katie Unger - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Christine Louann Williams - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Treva White - small claims.

Divorces

Rachel Pritchett v. Bradley Eric Pritchett.

Sandra T. Davis v. Stanley W. Davis.

Fire Runs

Aug. 15

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 2:11 p.m., sick person, 22049 E. Elephant Road Road.

Tahlequah FD: 2:13 p.m., sick person, 22049 E. Elephant Rock Road.

