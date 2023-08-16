Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Judy Shankle to Mike Shankle.
Melendez Esteban to Daudalupe Caratachea De Aguirre.
Felonies
Samuel Scout Timmons — second-degree burglary, petit larceny, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Civils
Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital Co. v. Sharline Cooper.
Kou Yang to Title to Motor Vehicle.
Calvin Stanley Smith v. State of Oklahoma.
Douglas R. Wu v. Title to Boat.
Gunner Austin William Luna v. In Re the Name Change.
Bryan Robinson v. Title to boat/motor.
Lambert Restoration and Construction v. Charles Eastham, et al — breach of contract.
Divorces
Michael Alberty v. Jennifer Gaddy.
Fire Runs
Aug. 14
Tahlequah FD: 2:20 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; North 510 Road and West Jones Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:48 p.m.; elevator incident, 101 Reasor St.
Aug. 15
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m.; service call/lift assist; 18018 S. Pecan Creek Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.