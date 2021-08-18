Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dorothy Pauline Daniel Revocable Trust to Eugene Karnes.
Gary Dunlap to Khilling Properties, LP.
George Bouquet III. to George III & Alice Bouquet Revocable Living Trust.
Vernon Joe Jackson to Joseph Timothy Smith.
Felonies
John Kevin Taylor - possession of stolen vehicle, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, failure to obey traffic control device, and no seat belt.
Misdemeanors
Miles Oakley Schnitzer - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, and following too closely.
Kimberly Joyce Walker - driving while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver's license.
Jesus Rodriguez-Garcia - driving while under the influence of drugs, no driver's license, taxes due state, no security verification, and operate vehicle with expired registration.
Osvaldo Delargarza - driving under the influence by a person under 21 and unsafe lane use.
Jonathan Isam - driving while under the influence of drugs and speeding 31-35 mph over.
Civils
First United Loan Company v. Nathan L. Soap - small claims.
First United Loan Company v. James Riley Gourd - small claims.
Protective Orders
Brent Girty v. Autumn Danielle Murphy.
Marriages
Samantha Jo Phillips, 37, Tahlequah, and Lorelei Rose Burnside, 25, Tahlequah.
River Austin Frazier Free, 22, Tahlequah, and Emily Brooke Barrett, 22, Springdale.
Fire Runs
Aug. 16
Lowrey FD: 11:22 a.m., medical assist, East 626 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:12 p.m., gas odor, 1286 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:16 p.m., grass fire, South Butler Road and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 3:51 p.m., MVA, 1701 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:23 p.m., outside fire, 5574 S. Park Hill Road.
Aug. 17
Tahlequah FD: 10:12 a.m., outside fire, 17170 Highway 10.
