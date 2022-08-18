Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kenneth M. Willis to Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust.
Jason Allan Christie to Michelle Mullins.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Anchor Development, LLC.
Christi Muck to Christi Muck.
Paul Laney to Jimmy T. Chaney.
Misdemeanors
Nomaan Nur - obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
Martin Ray Hutto - driving under the influence and transporting open container.
Susan Jennifer Blalock - threaten to perform act of violence.
Juan Alberto Barquero-Poveda - driving under the influence, transporting open container, and no driver's license.
Russell Owen Boulware - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Michael Wayne Bennett v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Krystal Zamudio - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Phillip Bradford Fears - small claims.
Twin Oak Apartments v. Alexia Rule - entry and detainer.
Twin Oak Apartments v. Sarah Miller - entry and detainer.
Twin Oak Apartments v. Valerie Reynaga - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Mark Fielden v. Katrina Dannell Fielden.
Marriages
Paul Andrew Sullivan, of Bunch, and Heather Kassi Vaughn, of Bunch.
Fire Runs
Aug. 16
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 3:15 p.m., outside fire, East Steely Hollow Road.
Aug. 17
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 7:47 a.m., stroke/CVA, Highway 10.
Death Notices
VILLEDAS, Javier Munoz, 34, Tahlequah, construction worker. Died Aug. 13. Visitation, Aug. 17, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial, Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m., St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
