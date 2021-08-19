Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Glenda Beavers to Brandon Washington.
Krista J. Harper to Bobby Sumpter.
Mortgage Clearing Corporation to Cary F. Robinson.
Felonies
Keean Drake Patterson - trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Molly Elizabeth Garcia - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Misdemeanors
Robert M. Halldorson - malicious injury to property.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Joy Knight - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Delbert Dunn - indebtedness.
James Earl Holderbee v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Jeremy Wayne Bishop v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Transportation - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Gary Gower v. Ladonna Killin - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Samantha Chapa - small claims.
Protective Orders
Kelly Clay v. Brandon Davis.
Cheyenne Marie Leppke v. Derek Kolb.
Juanita Vanbuskirk v. Zachery Wayne Vanbuskirk.
Kesha Lambert v. James Daley Center Jr.
Divorces
Daniale R. East v. Tristan Thomas East.
Fire Runs
Aug. 17
Tahlequah FD: 9:35 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:02 p.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
