Court Report
Warranty Deeds
A. Glen Marlowe Jr. to The Pubic.
Laura A. Lewis to Boyd Williams Lewis.
Megan Dawn White to Tracy L. Christie.
Dan M. West to Justine Lowe.
Darin Kight to Julio Cesar Martinez-Herrera.
Felonies
Letabvian Montreal Camp - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver's license, and removing proper of affixing improper license plate.
George Eric Grimes - failure to notify address change as a sex offender.
Misdemeanors
Kam Renee Hendrickson - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Allen L. Blades - possession of glass container on a scenic stream.
Nicholas Carr Landreville - driving under the influence and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Aaron Del Harjo - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Michael Wayne Bennett v. In re the name change - name change.
Elizabeth M. Row v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Mary Ann Gregory v. James Dean Belknap - entry and detainer.
Ardmore Finance v. Anna Michelle Reynolds - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Alissa Reyetts - small claims.
Protective Orders
Sheila L. Asher v. Kayla S. Reed-Asher.
Aaron B. Deaver v. Elizabeth Larae Linvick.
Divorces
Madison Holmes v. Dylan Cain Holmes.
Gwendolen Calcott v. Casey Calcott.
Jessie Skinner v. Joel Skinner.
Fire Runs
Aug. 17
Tahlequah FD: 2:26 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:01 p.m., alarm, 1228 Graham Ave.
Aug. 18
Tahlequah FD: 2:40 a.m., vehicle fire, 13019 W. Allen Circle.
