Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James R. Streitenberger to L & K Loyall Family Revocable Trust.
Charles Ragsdale to Edna Kimble.
Marvin J. Tarron to Mitch Fairchild.
Playa Maya-USA Inc. to Yerton Enterprises, LLC.
Alejandro Alvarez to Zheng Lan.
Kent B. Brown to Doyle A. Hopkins Jr.
Donna J. Cousparis to Charles Thomas.
Tim K. Baker to Baker Living Trust.
Dauna Deolus to Teri Daniels.
Forest C. Wilson to Dallas Nicole Jackson.
Martin L. Bassett to Wraylee Setzkorn.
Felonies
Jamal Jones - child abuse.
Cynthia Sue Ullom - aggravated driving under the influence.
Misdemeanors
Amiya Molina Ledbetter - littering in a scenic stream.
Angelica Dawn Sexton - possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Pamela Hazen and War Eagle Floats, LLC - failure to equip vessel with commercial tag.
James Cody Bartmess and All American Floats, LLC - failure to equip vessel with commercial tag.
Chuck Eastham and Falcon Floats - failure to equip vessel with commercial tag.
Jesse Michael Wayne Jackson - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Bryan Alexander Foster - possession of alcohol by person under 21 and public intoxication.
Elijah Devon Dalton - contributing to the delinquency of a minor and public intoxication.
Joshua Michael Romero - possession of paraphernalia.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Oleta Mabray - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Miranda Nicole Cook - indebtedness.
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Adeline M. Sutherland - indebtedness.
Edward Gourd and Kim Gourd v. Key Gourd, Clara M. Gann, Charles Gann, Carole Lee Gann, Rodney K. Gann, Annie Gourd, Mary Gourd Sapp, Bettery Gourd, Dennis Gourd, Alissa Denise Gourd, Vanessa Gourd, Dennis Gourd Jr., Tyler Gourd, Louise Gourd, Jerry Sewell, Curtis Sewell, Vernon Sewell, Laverna Jean Sewell, Lena Kay Sewell, Ross Gourd, James Gourd, Lawanna Gourd, Ross Gourd Jr., Haley Gourd, Roger Gourd, Jack Gourd, Leonard Gourd, and Louanna Gourd - quiet title.
Small Claims
Logan Pleasant v. Christian McLean - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Kimber Don Kelley and Brian Wade Osburn - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Sheila Carr and Garrett Fisher - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions management v. Karson Scharbor - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Alexis Langager v. Justin J. Langager.
Roberto Arenas-Guardado v. Rhiannon Ridge.
Divorces
Jason Lee Simmons v. Tressa Simmons.
Dwalyn Dawn Oosahwee v. Charles Strain.
Paternities
Courtney Osbourne v. James Hester Sr. - paternity.
Marriages
Seth Hawthorne Hill, 23, Wister, and Savanna Jo Hale, 23, Inola.
James Baird, 59, Stilwell, and Ashley Dawn Ishcomer, 33, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
July 27
Tahlequah FD: 6:13 p.m., outside fire, East Murrell Road and S. 540 Road.
July 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:53 a.m., outside fire, 21260 Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:56 p.m., smoke investigation, 836 W. Choctaw St.
July 29
Tahlequah FD: 5:28 p.m., elevator incident, Rodeway Inn.
Tahlequah FD: 10:40 p.m., EMS assist, 500 S. Lee Ave.
Death Notices
STUFFLEBEAM, Dorothy Lee, 85, Tahlequah, bookkeeper. Died July 28. Visitation, Aug. 3, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Funeral services, Aug. 4, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Stilwell City Cemetery.
LAMB, Joel Thomas, 73, Tahlequah, veteran/computer programmer. Died July 20. Funeral services, Aug. 3, 1 p.m., Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Gibson.
BENGE, Della Mae, 87, Hulbert, educator. Died July 31. Visitation, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Funeral services, Aug. 5, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Holland Cemetery.
