Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Arcon, Inc. to Green Country Body Sculpting, LLC.
Kristin Reeves Frankfurt to Gordon Trust.
Lukas A. Gotcher to Trent E. Neffendorf.
Mary T. Maraucci to Cheri Ann Oglesbee.
Mary E. Kremmer to Caleb J. Myers.
Misdemeanors
Timothy James Pepper - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, no security verification, speeding 21-25 mph over, and operate vehicle with expired registration.
Civils
Ronald Marcus Collins v. Wayne Marler, Jerrie Ann Marlar, Rubey Roach, Diamond Roach, and Oil Marketing Company - quiet title.
21st Mortgage Corporation v. Kevin Duane Botts - replevin.
Jay Brown v. Troy Smith - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Karrie Girdner and Bradford Girdner v. Michael Lewis - small claims.
Action Loan v. Amanda Brigman - small claims.
Cynthia Buckmaster v. Joseph Anthony Michael Rush - replevin.
Flintridge POA, Inc. v. Curtis Warren - small claims.
JLS Contracting v. Chriss Crotts - small claims.
Protective Orders
James Ray Neugin v. Benjamin Patrick Brown.
Divorces
Della A. Ashwood v. Levi Richard Ashwood.
Gene Boese v. Khalidya Myazhitovna Hatcher.
Jennifer Glynn v. Gary Glynn.
Marriages
Jason Ray Sparks, 35, Fort Gibson, and Felicia Cree-Dawn Chippewa, 29, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 17
Lowrey FD: 8:34 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A and 690 Road.
Aug. 18
Tahlequah FD: 10:08 p.m., lift assist, 502 S. Water
