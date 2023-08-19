Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Brian Raburn.
Sidney Sheyenne Ford to Sidney Sheyenne Ford.
Gerald Wyont to Jam Interests, LLC.
Reo Trust 2021-NR3 to John Rodriguez Jr.
Felonies
Dalton Patrick Duvall – larceny, driving under the influence.
Steven Charles Wright – possession of contraband in jail, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Northeastern Health Systems v. Leslie Meadows-Gill.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Chad Riley.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Brenda Mullins.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Michael Sixkiller.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Byron Mitchell.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Garie Laughlin.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Kimberly Dry.
Vechil Eller v. Title to Jet Ski.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Lindell Eric Brown.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Dena K. Herrlein.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Joshua Seabolt, et al.
Capital One, N.A. v. Dakota Smith.
Capital One, N.A. v. William Morgan.
Capital One, N.A. v. Felicia Roberts.
Capital One, N.A. v. Zach Reynolds.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Brenna Stricker.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Cinda M. Frisbie.
Claude R. McKewon v. Title to Boat.
Divorces
Maria Nayeli Saldana v. Fransisco Santana.
Philip Eugene Samples v. Belinda Sue Samples.
Mindy Mosal v. Jeffrey Alan Mosal Jr.
Fire Runs
Aug. 15
Lowrey VFD: 10:46 a.m.; vehicle fire; East 645 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:15 p.m.; carbon monoxide; 15280 Highway 82.
Lowrey VFD: 7:56 p.m.; EMS assist; East 680 Road.
Aug. 16
Tahlequah FD: 7:51 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51 and Shady Grove Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:52 a.m.; assist government agency; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:42 p.m.; outside fire; 12642 W. 835 Rd.; mutual aid.
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 20286 S. Lois Thompson Rd.
Aug. 17
Tahlequah FD: 5:03 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2301 W. Choctaw St.
Death Notices
WILLIAMSON JR., Arthur “Joe” Shoftner, 68, former resident and firefighter of California. Died Aug. 16, 2023, Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Expressions of condolence can be made and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
