Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Daniel W. Merriott.
PSC Family Properties, LLC to Pamela Stern.
Jamie L. Hummingbird to Jamie L. Hummingbird.
Rolland G. Turcotte to Ryan L. Sturdy.
Shane Frix Construction Company, LLC to Stormi Hyslope.
Felonies
Brent Ray Childs - driving under the influence and driving left of center.
Misdemeanors
Carl Wesley Whittmore - driving under the influence, carrying firearm while under the influence, transporting open container, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Shune Lee Chambers - possess schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle with obstructed view.
Civils
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Brent A. Pigeon - indebtedness.
Divorces
Deanna Hardbarger v. Leslie Keith Hardbarger.
Marriages
Tyler Joe Forehand, 34, Pryor, and Leah Chayne Goins, 42, Catoosa.
Thomas Dewayne Mouse Jr., 18, Tahlequah, and Haylie Jade Williams, 18, Tahlequah.
Damon Bradley Fowler, 22, Kansas, and Jamie Kathyleen Ruiz, 23, Tahlequah.
Wild Life
Dylan Ray Hammans - fishing without a license and entering water in safety zone below a dam.
Traffic Report
Emily Gobriella Paschal - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Francisco G. Bribiesca - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ronita J. McLemore-Bluebird - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Katina Faye Pacheco - no seat belt.
Leann Tinnin Glory - no seat belt.
Spencer Dallas Clayton - no security verification.
Kelsey Lee Gibson - no seat belt, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Edmond Henson - no seat belt.
Jonathon Matthew Pilcher - no seat belt.
Naotou Vang - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Savanah Jo Crittenden - failure to yield while turning.
Kelsey Lee Gibson - operating a motor vehicle without equipment required by law.
Holly Noelle Adair - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Cherokee Henson - no seat belt.
Jerry Bruce Welch - no seat belt.
Anthony Michael Evans - failure to yield from stop sign and no motorcycle endorsement.
Muhammad Zaki Purniawan - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Tonya Ray Brown - speeding 16-20 mph over, left of center in no passing zone, and no seat belt.
Eric Villanueva Gomez - no driver's license, no security verification, and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Eric Williams Giannini - operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Johnathan David Christie - taxes due state.
Vince Alan Feeling - no seat belt.
Jefferson Lawrence Dale Rush - driving under suspension.
Tadd Crow - no seat belt.
Charissa Diane Grundy - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Clayton Rivers Bryce - no seat belt and no security verification.
Katelynn Dawn Brown - no security verification.
Larry Dean Kennell - no seat belt.
Amber Elizabeth Hammons - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Anthony Wade Wilson - no seat belt, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Marshell Ray Dugan - driving under suspension.
Brett Burwell Cox - no seat belt.
Robert Porter - no seat belt.
Nickalas Taylor Kingfisher - no security verification and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jesus Dolores Villalobos Moran - no driver's license and speeding 15 mph over.
Addison Kylee Backwater - no seat belt.
Tara Ilene Walker - no seat belt.
Cherokee Dawn Capps - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ethan Bradley Ratterree - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Christy Lynn Pierce - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Leslie Susan Taylor - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lori Gail Crow - no security verification.
Brian Scott Kester - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hailey Jordan Seals - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brian K. MCatee - no seat belt.
Brandon Keith Foutch - no seat belt.
Michael Dwayne Blackman - no seat belt.
Alejandra Melo Lozano - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Brycen Gage Wood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jackson Loftin Colburn - no seat belt.
Steven Tyler Forrest - no seat belt, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle in defective condition, expired registration, and no security verification.
Andre Jack Dee Alverson - improper turn at intersection.
Hunter Jeffrey Waits - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Marvin Antonio - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.
Kevin Donald Carr - no seat belt.
Robert Lee Parker - no seat belt.
James Earl Holderbee - no seat belt.
Vergena Lane Taylor - no seat belt.
Forrest Ray Miller - no seat belt.
Stephanie May Felton - taxes due state.
